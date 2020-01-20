Share Market Update: Sensex ends 416 points lower, Nifty at 12,230; Kotak Mahindra Bank falls 4% post Q3 results

Share Market Update: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty fell 1% each and closed on a bearish note on Monday amid December earnings update by index heavyweights. BSE Sensex ended 416 points lower at 41,528 and NSE Nifty traded 121 points lower at 12,230 by the closing bell. During Monday's early session, Sensex has climbed to a fresh all-time high of 42,273.87 from 42,062 recorded earlier and Nifty traded near the record high of 12,430.50 from 12,385 earlier. Secotrally, except FMCG and IT stocks, all the other indices closed in the red on Monday, with 2% decline in media, followed by a near 1.5% fall registered in banking and financial indices.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing Bell

3: 45 PM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty fell 1% each and closed on a bearish note on Monday amid December earnings update by index heavyweights. BSE Sensex ended 416 points lower at 41,528 and NSE Nifty traded 121 points lower at 12,230 by the closing bell. Secotrally, except FMCG and IT stocks, all the other indices closed in the red on Monday, with 2% decline in media, followed by a near 1.5% fall registered in banking and financial indices.

Lupin shares fall almost 5%

3: 30 PM

Lupin the pharma major announced that it received five observations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after inspection of its Visakhapatnam plant in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection of the company's Visakhapatnam API manufacturing facility by the USFDA has been completed. The inspection was carried out between January 13, 2020, and January 17, 2020, the filing added. The inspection for the API facility at Vishakhapatnam closed with five 483 observations. Follosing the update, Lupin shares touched an intraday low of Rs 732, falling 4.47% on BSE.

Federal Bank's Q3 net profit comes in at Rs 440.6 cr, shares rise 3%

2: 35 PM

Federal Bank's net profit in Q3 rose to Rs 440 crore as against Rs 333 crore recorded in teh same quaretr last year, registering a rise of 24% on a yearly basis. Company's NII grew 7% YoY from Rs 1,077 crore recorded in Decmeber 2018 to Rs 1,154 in Decmeber 2019. Lender's provisions stood at Rs 160.9 cr compared to Rs 251.8 cr (QoQ) and Rs 190.1 cr (YoY).

Federal Bank's gross NPA slipped by 8 basis points to Rs 3,618 crore from Rs 3,612 crore QoQ and rose 0.2% in absolute terms on a sequential basis, while the net NPA grew 5.3% to Rs 1,941 crore as aganst Rs 1,843 crore on a QoQ basis.

Following the result update, Federal Bank shares fell 2! in trade, although later recovered from losses to traded 3% higher at Rs 94.45 on BSE.

Bank of Maharashtra rises 6% post Q3 results

2: 30 PM

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra rose over 6% in trade after the lender posted healthy profit as against the loss during the corresponding period last year.

The lender reported a standalone net profit of Rs 135 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 3,764 crore during the corresponding period last year. Lender's NII rose 36% to Rs 1,186 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 873 crore recorded in Q3 FY19.

On a consoldated basis, bank's total income rose 12.7% to Rs 3,455 crore from Rs 3,064 crore on a yearly basis.

Lender's provisions rose on a QoQ basis significantly to Rs 2,949 crore, but fell on a YoY basis from Rs 7,218 crore. Bank of Maharashtra's Reserves and Surplus rose to Rs 5,032 crroe from Rs 2,630 crroe on a yearly basis.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares decline 4% post Q3 result

1: 50 PM

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares turned bearish and fell 4% in trade after the company posted its December earnings figures.

On a consolidated basis, the lender's PAT for Q3FY20 increased 27% higher to Rs 2,349 cr from Rs 1,844 cr in Q3FY19. For Q3FY20, the bank's contribution to the PAT was Rs 1,596 cr, while the subsidiaries & associates net contribution was 32% of the consolidated PAT.

Company's consolidated Capital & Reserves and Surplus as on December 31, 2019, stood at Rs 65,018 cr, compared to Rs 56,186 cr as on December 31, 2019. Consolidated Advances were at Rs 250,172 cr as on December 31, 2019.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares

Market Update

1: 30 PM

Market declined further in trade on Monday, with indices Sensex and Nifty falling 0.80% each by the afternoon session. BSE Sensex fell 320 points lower to 41,588 and NSE Nifty traded 97 points lower at 12,255.

Adani Enterprises down 1.7%

1: 25 PM

Adani Enterprises shares fell 1.7% on monday after the company on a clariication note said that it has not done anything wrong in supply of the dry-fuel amid reports that the CBI registered a case against the company for alleged coal supply contract irregularities. The company further said that it is a preliminary investigation report only and added that it shall respond to the same and shall also put forth the factual position to the authority.

"In this context, please note that the subject matter is an old one. The company has complied with the process, all formalities and relevant laws for the subject supply of coal. The company has not done anything wrong in supply of coal," the company said in a clarification update to the BSE.

ICICI Lombard declines over 3%

1: 20 PM

ICICI Lombard shares fell over 3% on Monday despite the company reporting 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise on its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 294.11 crore. The company had reported Rs 239 crore net profit in Q3 December 2018. The firm's total income rose 15.6% to Rs 2914.89 crore in Q3FY20 over Q3FY19.

Following the result update, the share price of ICICI Lombard touched an intraday low of Rs 1,363, falling 3.43% on BSE. The stock is trading higher than its 5, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day moving averages.

Ahead of Q3 earnings

1: 15 PM

Prior to the Q3 earnings shares of Deccan Gold Mines rose over 8%, KEI Industries, Apollo Tricoat Tubes and Hindustan Zinc traded 3% higher, followed by Can Fin Homes shares that rose 2%, and HFCL that grew 0.90%. In the meanwhile, ICICI Securities fell 3.75%, Just Dial fell 3.5%, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank shares traded down 2% each ahead of the December earnings figures, scheduled to be released today.

Market Update

1:00 PM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish on Monday and fell 0.70% each, amid December earnings update by index heavyweights. BSE Sensex fell 250 points lower to 41,691 and NSE Nifty traded 87 points lower at 12,265.

Strides Pharma up 1.6%

12: 45 PM

Strides Pharma shares rose 1.6% to the day's high of Rs 393 on BSE after the pharma major said it received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for its facility in Florida, US. The EIR was issued as an outcome of inspection in December 2019.

Gold trades higher

12: 35 PM

Gold rose marginally higher overseas and traded in a narrow $3 range today as strong US economic data encouraged investment in riskier assets while limited risk hedging supported the metal.

Spot gold ticked up 0.1% to $1,558.46 per ounce, after a near 0.4% drop last week. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,558.40. Similarly, Silver edged higher by 0.1% to $18.02 per ounce.

Reliance Industries falls post Q3 results

12: 25 PM

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported declared consolidated net profit of Rs 11,640 crore for the quarter under review, as opposed to Rs 10,251 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This is the highest quarterly net profit earned by any private company, surpassing its own previous best of Rs 11,262 crore in the July-September 2019 period.

Following the result update, Reliance Industries stock touched an intraday low of Rs 1545.6, falling 2.22% on BSE. The stock closed 2.79% higher at Rs 1,580 before the earnings were announced on Friday.

Reliance Industries posts record Q3 profit at Rs 11,640 crore

Market Update

12: 10 PM

Indian Oil Corp fell 7.3% to its lowest since October 2018 (15-month low) and was the biggest loser on the Nifty and Sensex on exclusion from Nifty CPSE index. In the meanwhile, Power Grid Corp of India was the top gainer on the indexes, rising as much as 6.9% to its highest in nearly five months.

11: 35 AM

Market sentiments turned negative globally due to spurt in crude oil prices following rising tensions in the Middle East and North Africa. Two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade. India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80% of its oil needs, making it highly susceptible to crude price swings. Following this, Brent crude oil futures rose 0.14 per cent to USD 65.59 per barrel.

L&T Technology Services falls nearly 2% post Q3 results

11: 25 AM

L&T Technology Services share price declined 1.78% in trade after the company reported financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019. The company has posted net profit of Rs 204.1 crores for the period ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 185.6 crores for the period ended December 31, 2018, registering growth of 9.97%. Company's Q3FY20 net sales recorded at Rs 1,467.2 crores compared to Rs 1,352.8 crore in Q3FY19.

HDFC Bank shares rise 2% post Q3 result

11: 20 AM

Shares of HDFC Bank traded 2% higher and rose to the intraday high of Rs 1,303.8 on BSE, although fell to red later in trade. The private lender reported a 32.8 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The private lender posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,416.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, as opposed to Rs 5,585.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, for Q3 FY20 increased 19.9 per cent to Rs 14,173 crore on the back of growth in advances. The bank had registered NII of Rs 12,577 crore in Q3 FY19, HDFC Bank reported in a regulatory filing.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 18.5 per cent as on December 31, 2019, stated HDFC bank, as opposed to 17.3 per cent on December 31, 2018. The banks are required to maintain a CAR of 11.075 per cent.

Provisions and contingencies for Q3 FY20 increased 37.62 per cent to Rs 3,043.6 crore, as opposed to Rs 2,211.5 crore in Q3 FY19.

HDFC Bank shares later fell 1.8% to the intraday low of Rs 1,254 on BSE.

HDFC Bank Q3 earnings

Rupee trades flat

11: 05 AM

Indian rupee was trading flat at 71.06 against the US dollar in morning session.

Rupee vs Dollar

FII/ DII action on Friday

10: 55 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 264.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 500.17 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Market Update

10: 45 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty has given up early gains from fresh record highs on Monday and fell 0.40% each, amid a volatile market backed by December earnings season. Sensex has climbed to a fresh all-time high of 42,273.87 from 42,062 recorded earlier and Nifty traded near the record high of 12,430.50 from 12,385 earlier. Currently, Sensex trades 160 points lower at 41, 784 and Nifty is down 52 points at 12,300.

TCS top loser on BSE, NSE

10: 30 AM

TCS was the top laggard, shedding over 1% today on both NSE and BSE, after the country's largest software exporter reported a flat December quarter net profit at Rs 8,118 crore and also made it clear that it will not be able to notch a double-digit revenue growth in 2019-20.

TCS Q3 earnings

Jet Airways locks 5% lower

10: 15 AM

Jet Airways shares were locked 5% lower circuit today as the company announced that it plans to sell Netherlands biz to KLM. The company and the Dutch Trustee have entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV, on January 13, 2020.

Q3 Earnings Today

10: 00 AM

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Can Fin Homes, HFCL, Hindustan Zinc, Deccan Gold Mines, Federal Bank, Gujrat Hotels, ICICI Securities, Just Dial, KEI Industries are among the companies set to announce their earnings for the quarter ended December today.

HCL Technologies hits fresh 52-week high, turns red later

9: 55 AM

HCL Technologies reported a 16.31% YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 3,037 crore for the quarter ended December 31 compared with Rs 2,611 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The IT company registered 15.5% rise in its revenue at Rs 18,135 crore, compared to Rs 15,699 crore in Q2. The company board has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Following the result update, HCL Tech stock opened with gap up chart pattern and touched an intraday high as well as a new 52-week high of Rs 618.9, rising 3.36% on BSE. It made a high of Rs 618 on NSE as well. Although, later the stock reversed trend and fell 2.18% lower to Rs 585.70 on BSE. In technical terms, the HCL Tech stock price chart has formed a bearish bar reversal pattern today, indicating today's high is above previous day's high but current price is lower than previous close.

HCL Tech Q3

Market Update

9: 45 AM

Six of the top-10 most valued Indian firms, namely Reliance Industries, TCS, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC together added Rs 62,772.95 crore in market valuation last week, with HUL and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI suffered losses.

Gainers and Losers

9: 35 AM

In top gainers and losers today, HCL Tech was among the top Sensex 30 share pack, leading with 2% gains, although turned volatile later. While Power Grid grew nearly 6%, YES Bank gained over 2% in trade and RIL gained 0.56%. TCS lost 1%.

Market at record highs

9: 25 AM

Equity market on Monday has opened at record highs, amid a volatile market backed by December earnings season. Sensex has climbed to a fresh all-time high of 42273.87 from 42,062 recorded earlier and Nifty traded near the record high of 12,430.50 from 12,385 earlier. Currently, Sensex trades 135 points higher at 42,060 and Nifty is up 78 points at 12,430.

Market Update

9: 15 AM

According to traders, market will be trading volatile today as investors await key corporate results for cues amid concerns over macroeconomic issues. Companies set to announce their earnings are Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Securities, Federal Bank, Can Fin homes, Hindustan Zinc among others. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies are the shares that will be in focus today after the private companies reported earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Stocks in news

Rupee opens flat against the US dollar

9: 10 AM

Rupee has opened flat against the dollar at 71.09 as compared to Friday's close of 71.0 per US dollar.

Global Market Update

8: 45 AM

Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as China kept its loan prime rate unchanged. Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in their early sessions, while Hong Kong was in the red. SGX Nifty was flat with positive bias at 12,384.

On Wall Street, US stocks closed higher, ending the week at new record highs, helped by more data suggesting the economy and corporate profits are in good health.US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 29300, up 21 points or 0.07%.

Last close

8: 35 AM

After rising to fresh record highs, domestic market indices turned volatile and closed marginally higher on Friday, ahead of quarterly results of index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Tech. Sensex ended 12 points higher at 41,945 and Nifty closed 3 points lower at 12,352. In terms of sectors, gains in Auto, FMCG, media, realty and pharma were capped by losses in banking, IT and metal stocks.

Sensex ends 12 points higher, Nifty at 12,352