Share Market Live: Sensex rises 488 pts, Nifty above 16,750; HCL Tech, Infy top gainers

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

9:18 am : Sensex rises 488 points to 56,306 and Nifty gains 133 points to 16,761 in opening trade. HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro top gainers.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Markets are expected to start on a firm note tracking solid gains in SGX Nifty and overnight recovery in the US markets. Nifty is building a 'bullish double bottom pattern' aided by India's GDP numbers on expected lines, dovish US Fed, early arrival of monsoon, fresh stimulus in China, and easing curbs in the dragon nation. Nifty bulls' probably will rip to its 200 - DMA 17269 mark, with immediate target seen at 16,897. Stocks that are likely to gain ground Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Grasim and Reliance Industries."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Markets are looking to give a strong positive opening with gains of over a percent in Nifty50 as indicated by the SGX. Among the Asian markets, all are positive on the back of the US market being positive after two days of losses. The positive indicators are also coming on the crude front with OPEC plus countries planning to increase production of 648,000 barrels per day from July and August - much required worldwide to tame inflation and help the world to take on faster growth.

Among the stock specific news, Ultratech Cement planned capacity expansion of 22.6 MTPA with investments of closer to 13,000 crores in the brownfield and greenfield projects. Bajaj Auto facing huge inventory shortages due to chip crunch and vendor issues. Aether industries will make its debut in the markets today after the 6.25x subscription of the 808 crore IPO. Also Nifty50 index options faced a fat finger trade yesterday with strike price 14,500 call selling for very low prices while index was trading at 16,500-16,600 levels.

For the benchmark indices, 16,650 and 17,000 will act as support and resistance for Nifty50 today. While Bank Nifty would have support and resistance at 35,200 and 36,000."

Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The bounce in the market is showing signs of getting extended further supported by mid and small-cap. High-frequency data like GST collection and PMI have shown a good start to FY23. Crude prices have declined providing an edge to the performance of the Indian market. However, a lot will depend on central bank's policy in India & US, which will be announced in the next two weeks."

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 179 points to 16,789. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of losses. Sensex rose 436 points to 55,818 and Nifty closed 105 points higher at 16,628. Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, TCS, Asian Paints, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.51 percent. HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid and HDFC Bank were among the biggest Sensex losers, falling up to 1.69 per cent.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.04 lakh crore on Thursday against 257.02 lakh crore market cap in the previous session.