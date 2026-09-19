MUST READ | US tariff clouds loom again: India awaiting more clarity on Russia sanctions bill

Beyond direct pressure on Moscow, the legislation hands the administration durable statutory authority to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on the top five global importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas — a provision intended primarily to pressure major consumers such as China and India.

The tariff framework contains explicit exemptions for European allies that have significantly reduced their reliance on Russian gas, but leaves non-exempt buyers facing regular 180-day reviews by the US Trade Representative.

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In addition to its anti-Russia mechanisms, the law incorporates a five-year extension of existing sanctions targeting Iran's energy and weapons sectors.

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The measure, officially titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, honors the late South Carolina Republican who spent more than a year negotiating the legislation before his death in July. The signing follows final passage in the House of Representatives earlier in the week by a 262-159 vote, after clearing the Senate with an 86-11 majority last month.

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Meanhile, Ukrainian officials welcomed the law as a critical step toward undermining Moscow's war finance, the broad tariff provisions sparked debate in Washington. Critics expressed concern over handing expanded executive power over international trade, while international observers noted the potential for diplomatic friction as the administration weighs how aggressively to apply the new trade authorities.