Trump’s announces Greenland deal with Denmark: What it means for US military presence

In a joint statement, the government of Greenland and the Danish PM’s office disclosed minutes of the agreement with the United States. The three governments are expected to sign the agreement next week in connection with the UN General Assembly. Once the agreement is signed, it will need to go through the necessary parliamentary procedures to enter into force.

What has Trump announced?

Trump said the agreement gives the US “permanent control over security” in Greenland and the ability to take measures necessary to defend Greenland and the US.

He described it as an “Infinite Life” Agreement, saying it has no end. Trump also said there would be “NO COST to the United States”, although details of the financial arrangements were not immediately provided.

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BREAKING NEWS: I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2026

A key provision is aimed at preventing rival powers from gaining a military foothold in Greenland. Trump said no US adversary would be able to establish a base, maintain a military presence or make sensitive investments on the island without Washington’s express written approval.

He said the US would immediately begin developing a large military presence at suitable locations and would work with Greenlanders on construction and development.

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Is the US taking over Greenland?

No. This is the central distinction. Greenland remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The agreement does not transfer sovereignty to Washington.

Trump's announcement follows months of pressure for the US to acquire Greenland. He had previously argued that the island was vital to US national security and had threatened that military force could not be ruled out.

The new arrangement instead seeks to provide Washington with long-term security and military access while leaving Danish sovereignty intact.

The announcement does not transfer sovereignty over Greenland to the US. Denmark and Greenland have said the arrangement preserves the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

Prime Minister of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote, "It is gratifying that we are close to entering into an agreement that secures and strengthens security for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the USA, and the Western alliance. The agreement recognizes Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation. It is to the benefit of us all."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote, "I am glad that there is the prospect of a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the USA. An agreement that strengthens our shared security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic region, and is thereby also good for NATO and Europe..."

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Why is Greenland strategically important?

Greenland's importance comes largely from its geography.

Located between North America and Europe, the island occupies a critical position in the Arctic and North Atlantic. Its location is important for missile warning, space surveillance, military monitoring and tracking activity across the Arctic approaches.

The US already operates Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, in northwest Greenland. The facility supports missile-warning, missile-defence and space-surveillance missions.

Trump's announcement could therefore significantly expand an existing US military footprint rather than establish one from scratch.

Why are Russia and China part of the equation?

The Arctic has become an increasingly important arena for strategic competition. Russia maintains substantial military capabilities in the Arctic, while China has expanded its economic, scientific and strategic engagement in the region. Washington has increasingly viewed the possibility of rival military or strategic infrastructure in Greenland as a security concern.

The proposed restrictions on foreign bases, military deployments and sensitive investments are designed to prevent such a foothold.

The deal also strengthens the broader US-NATO security architecture in the Arctic and North Atlantic, an area that has gained importance as competition between Russia, China and Western powers intensifies.

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The agreement is expected to be formally signed during the UN General Assembly in New York next week and will then require the necessary parliamentary procedures in Denmark and Greenland.

Several details remain to be clarified, including the precise scope of US security powers, the scale of any new military construction, financing arrangements and how restrictions on foreign military activity and investments will be enforced.