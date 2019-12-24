Share Market Update: Sensex ends 181 points lower, Nifty at 12,212; BPCL, HCL Tech, RIL major losers

Share Market Update: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday and fell 0.45% each by the closing bell today. Key indices Sensex and Nifty followed global market trend, that fell on Tuesday as the holiday lull offset trade deal optimism. BSE Sensex closed 181 points lower at 41,461 and NSE Nifty ended 50 points lower to 12,212. BPCL, Eicher Motors , HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and UPL were among the worst performers in the trade today. YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, ONGC and Cipla were among top gainers in trade today. In terms of sector-based indices, except metal, pharma and realty, all the other sectors closed in the red.

Closing Bell

3: 35 PM

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday and fell 0.45% each by the closing bell today. Key indices Sensex and Nifty followed global market trend, that fell on Tuesday as the holiday lull offset trade deal optimism. BSE Sensex closed 181 points lower at 41,461 and NSE Nifty ended 50 points lower to 12,212.

YES Bank surges nearly 5%

3: 00 PM

YES Bank share price jumped nearly 5% in intraday trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday after the private sector lender came out of Futures & Options ban today. YES Bank shares were excluded from Futures and Options (F&O) trading as open interest across exchanges had fallen below the market-wide position limit.

IRCTC rises over 4%

2: 30 PM

IRCTC share price rose in early trade today after the state-owned firm said ministry of Railways has revised the tariff of standard meals on static units in railway stations. IRCTC stock price rose up to 4.09% to Rs 899.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 864.50 on BSE. It hit an intra day low of Rs 875.80.

Jet Airways share price climbs 4.86%

2:00 PM

The shares of Jet Airways climbed 4.86% on Tuesday after the lenders' body of the bankrupt airline said it will seek fresh bids for the company.

The private sector airline filed a regulatory statement that read, "The CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh invitation of Expression of Interest for the corporate debtor in the e-voting concluded on December 22, 2019". This was concluded at the 6th meeting conducted by the creditors of the airline, held on December 17.

Ramco Systems rises 10%

1: 30 PM

The share price of Ramco Systems climbed 10% on Tuesday after the company announced that Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company will continue to work with Ramco Systems to bring the global software specialist's advanced Aviation solutions to four more business units in Hong Kong, Xiamen, and Jinjiang.

IFCI rises 12% post stake sale in NSE

1: 00 PM

IFCI rose 12% to the intraday high of Rs 7.05 on BSE today after the firm announced that it sold 1.20 crore equity shares comprising 2.44% stake in NSE and received Rs 805.60 crore, representing about 82% of the total committed amount from the sale of its stake in NSE. Process for receipt of approval for remaining quantity is underway, the filing added.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals surges 1.2%

12: 45 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.2% after the pharma major said it received final approval from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004%.

Panama Petrochem Ltd rises 3%

12: 30 PM

Shares of Panama Petrochem Ltd climbed over 3% on BSE today after the firm announced that rating firm ICRA has reaffirmed ratings of its enhanced bank facilities. As per the filing, ICRA has reaffirmed the rating as assigned by CARE, on enhanced long term bank facilities/fund based limits to [ICRA] A- (Stable) and to [ICRA] A2+ on enhanced short term bank facilities/non-fund based facility.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd surges 20%

12: 00 PM

The share price of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd climbed 20% to Rs 7.98 on BSE, after the company said it received a new order worth Rs 166 crore from Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc, Maitama, Abuja (World Bank-funded project).

The company continuously thrives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in India and cater the export business in various countries, the filing added.

NIIT Tech gains 3%

11: 30 AM

Shares of NIIT Tech climbed 3% to the day's high of Rs 1,626, on the BSE after its board approved share buyback at price of Rs 1,725 per share via a tender offer.

"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on December 23, approved buy-back of up to 1.96 million equity shares at a price of up to Rs 1,725 per share aggregating up to Rs 337 crore," NIIT Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Real Estate climbs 2.7%

11: 20 AM

Indiabulls Real Estate rose 2.7% to the day's high of Rs 60.85 on BSE, after the realty firm said it has entered into agreements to sell commercial projects in Mumbai and Gurugram to global investment firm Blackstone for Rs 811 crore.

"Indiabulls Real Estate Limited and its certain subsidiaries have entered into definitive agreements with entities controlled by The Blackstone Group, which is a globally renowned real estate private equity investor, to divest the entire stake in Mariana Infrastructure and the commercial assets at Mumbai, at an aggregate enterprise value of approximately Rs 810.7 crore, subject to closing adjustments, if any," the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Chalet Hotels rises 5%

11: 15 AM

Chalet Hotels rose 5% in trade to Rs 355 today after the company said it has entered in franchise & other agreements with Hyatt India Consultancy and its affiliates for the brand 'Hyatt Regency' in respect of its upcoming hotel at Airoli in Mumbai.

Granules India rises 1.5%

11: 10 AM

Granules India shares rose 1.5% to Rs 129 today after the company said it has received US FDA approval for generic of Claritin tablets.

IRCTC rises 4%

11: 00 AM

Shares of IRCTC rose 4% in trade today after the firm said it plans to revise tariff plans for the menu and tariff of standard meals for static units in Indian Railways. Share price of IRCTC rose 4% to the intraday high of Rs 899.90 on BSE.

Indices turn red

10: 55 AM

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased early gains to trade lower on Tuesday. BSE Sensex traded 50 points lower at 41,591 and NSE Nifty fell 12 points lower to 12,249. In terms of sector-based indices, losses in banking, IT, financial services, pharma and PSU banking were capped by gains in auto, FMCG, media, metal and private banking.

Hindalco rises over 1%

10: 25 AM

Hindalco rose 1% and was among top gainers today after the company restarted production of Alumina at Muri Refinery in Jharkhand after receiving the 'Consent to Operate' from the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB). Going forward, the company may not need to import Alumina, the filing added.

Corporation Bank rises over 3%

10: 20 AM

Corporation Bank rose 3.3% to Rs 25.95 on BSE in trade today after the rating firm CRISIL revised outlook of the bank to 'watch with positive implications' from 'negative'.

Market Today: Indices open on a tepid note, remain range-bound on Christmas

10: 15 AM

Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened flat and later traded on a cautious note on Tuesday tracking thin trade in global equities ahead of year-end holidays. The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE nifty 50 traded little changed at 41,650 and 12,266 respectively. With investor participation likely to remain thin in next few sessions on account of year-end holidays in domestic and global markets, traders and investors have turned cautious at higher levels, experts said. Traders are also eyeing December derivatives expiry on Thursday for cues on market trend, they added.

Gainers and losers today

10: 10 AM

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.46 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Titan, ONGC and NTPC.

On the other hand, HCL Tech was the top loser, shedding up to 1.32 per cent. HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were also trading in the red.

Canara Bank trades marginally higher

10: 05 AM

Canara Bank shares traded marginally higher on Tuesday after lender said rating agency firm CRISIL placed its rating on long term debt instruments on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications', as there has been significant progress on the amalgamation including approvals from the Boards of the banks.

Syndicate Bank rises over 2%

10: 00 AM

Share price of Syndicate Bank rose 2.4% to the intraday high of Rs 29.85 on BSE today. The lender said that CRISIL Rating Agency has updated the rating to CRISIL AA for the lender's bonds under Basel II and placed them 'Rating watch with positive implications'.

Jet Airways locks 5% upper circuit

9: 55 AM

Share price of Jet Airways locked 5% upper circuit for today, with only bids and no offers, after the cash strapped airline announced that its 6th CoC meeting was held on December 17, 2019, in which the CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh 'Invitation of Expression of Interest' for the 'Corporate Debtor' in the e-voting concluded on December 22, 2019. Stock has been gaining for the last 9 days and has risen 46.47% returns to the period. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 26.95, rising 4.86% on BSE.

Global Market Update

9: 45 AM

Asian shares and US stock futures were trading lower on Tuesday, amid less trade optimism over holiday period. Bourses in Shanghai were trading on a positive note, while those in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index edged 0.02% lower. On Wall Street, main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after US President Donald Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed soon.

Stocks in the news

9: 40 AM

Jet Airways, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, IRCTC, JSW Energy, Hindalco, L&T Finance Holdings among others are the top stocks to watch out for Tuesday's trading session.

FII/ DII action on Monday

9:35 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,463.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,947.36 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Rupee opens lower

9: 30 AM

Rupee opens weaker at 71.21 per US dollar as compared to yesterday's close of 71.17 per dollar, amid muted opening in the domestic markets.

Top gainers /losers

9: 20 AM

YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp were among top gainers in trade today. HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys were among the worst performers in the trade today.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a bullish note and traded 0.10% higher on Tuesday. BSE Sensex traded 50 points higher at 41,685 and NSE Nifty rose 20 points higher to 12,282.

Closing on Monday

9: 00 AM

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded on a bearish note and closed lower on Monday. BSE Sensex closed 38 points lower at 41,642 and NSE Nifty fell 5 points lower to end at 12,266 today. RIL, Netsle, Britannia Industries, Ultra Cement and Bharti Airtel were among the worst performers in the trade today. Dr Reddy, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp were among top gainers in trade today. Except media, IT, financial services and auto that traded in the green, all the other sector based indices reversed trend and closed in the red.

