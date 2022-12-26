scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
SJVN shares climb 8% on bagging 100 mw solar power project

Feedback

SJVN shares climb 8% on bagging 100 mw solar power project

SJVN said the company participated in the tariff based competitive bidding for setting up 1,200 mw Inter State Transmission System connected Wind Projects in India (Phase - XIII) conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India

SJVN expects the project to be commissioned in a period of 24 months from the date of signing of Power Sale Agreement (PSA). The PSA shall be executed after issuance of Letter of Intent by SECI, it said SJVN expects the project to be commissioned in a period of 24 months from the date of signing of Power Sale Agreement (PSA). The PSA shall be executed after issuance of Letter of Intent by SECI, it said

Shares of SJVN climbed 8 per cent in Monday's trade after the company won the full quoted capacity of 100 mw wind power project at Rs 2.90 per unit on build, own and operate basis through e-reverse auction.

Published on: Dec 26, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 26, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS