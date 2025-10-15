Sonata Software joins hands with German firm adesso for digital transformation, check stock reaction

Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering company, has entered into a strategic partnership with adesso SE, recognised as one of the largest IT service providers in Germany. The partnership is aimed at accelerating digital transformation initiatives for enterprise clients, with a focus on creating measurable value and supporting sustainable growth. Both organisations anchor their collaboration in software and systems engineering excellence, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance their capabilities.

Meanwhile, Sonata Software stock was trading on a flat note in early deals on Wednesday. The multibagger IT stock rose 0.05% to Rs 364.30 against the previous close of Rs 364.10 on BSE. Total 1691 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.17 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,220 crore on BSE. Sonata Software stock has gained 185% in five years and risen 528% in ten years.

On NSE, the stock traded at Rs 365.85 in early deals.



adesso SE's strong customer base and close proximity to European clients position it as a leader in local service delivery, while Sonata Software will provide scalable delivery integration. The partnership intends to deliver a unique and exceptional customer experience, extending both companies' global reach through the implementation of a mutual and global delivery network at scale. This approach is designed to meet enterprise customers' specific needs, whether through global delivery channels or locally focused services.

The collaboration between Sonata Software and adesso SE is structured to optimise the service offerings for enterprise clients by combining each firm's respective strengths. By uniting adesso's market presence in Europe with Sonata's delivery capabilities, the partnership seeks to better address varied enterprise technology demands and adapt to shifting requirements across industries. The alliance is expected to enhance customer experiences by providing tailored solutions that integrate advanced software engineering and artificial intelligence.

Sonata Software specialises in cloud and data modernisation, Microsoft Dynamics Modernization, digital contact center setup and management, managed cloud services and digital transformation services.