Sonata Software shares fall over 13% in early deals, here's why 

Shares of multibagger Sonata Software Ltd fell 13% in early deals on Thursday after IT firm said it expects lower revenue from international business in Q4 than expectations. Sonata Software stock slipped 13.49% to Rs 290 against the previous close of Rs 335.25 on BSE. Total 0.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 64.07 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 8363 crore on BSE. Sonata Software stock has lost 47.61% in three months and fallen 50% in 2025. The software industry stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 286.40 on April 7, 2025 and climbed to a 52 week high of Rs 762 on July 30, 2024.

The global IT services and technology solutions company in a statement said, "We would like to inform you that the revenue estimates for Q4 2024-25 from our largest client are likely to be lower than anticipated, resulting in lower revenue from our international business for the said quarter than previously envisioned during the previous Analyst/Investor call held on 6th February 2025."

Sonata Software specialises in cloud and data modernisation, Microsoft Dynamics Modernization, digital contact center setup and management, managed cloud services and digital transformation services.