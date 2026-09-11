ITC shares: Systematix stays cautious; prefers Marico, Bikaji Foods, Dodla Dairy

On cigarette volumes, Systematix said demand is currently down 10-15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at both distributor and retailer levels. The decline is sharper in the Kings’ 84mm segment, where volumes are down 20-25 per cent, compared with a 7-8 per cent decline in the DSFT 64mm and Regular 69mm segments.

According to the brokerage, distributors attributed the demand weakness to the backlash from frequent and irregular price hikes and lower consumption frequency.

Systematix said cigarette demand had shown some stabilisation in April, with volumes recovering, but fresh price increases between May and August again affected the market and increased demand volatility.

Against this backdrop, the brokerage said it prefers select alternatives in the consumer staples segment, including Marico Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Dodla Dairy Ltd. It has assigned 'Buy' ratings to the three stocks, with target prices of Rs 990, Rs 740 and Rs 1,295, respectively.

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Systematix has also recommended 'Buy' calls on Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Foods and Patanjali Foods, with target prices of Rs 510, Rs 1,045, Rs 680 and Rs 580, respectively.

Among other consumer stocks, the brokerage has a 'Hold' rating on Britannia Industries, CCL Products, Colgate-Palmolive India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Prataap Snacks and Tata Consumer Products. Their respective target prices are Rs 6,035, Rs 1,290, Rs 2,080, Rs 2,205, Rs 1,620, Rs 1,045 and Rs 1,245.