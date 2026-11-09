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Stock market: HSBC upgrades India to 'Overweight', cuts China rating to 'Neutral'; here's why

Stock market: HSBC upgrades India to 'Overweight', cuts China rating to 'Neutral'; here's why

Stock market: In a note on November 6, HSBC said investors have looked elsewhere for action. But, given recent jitters, it's worth to widen the perspective again, it said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:20 AM IST
Stock market: HSBC upgrades India to 'Overweight', cuts China rating to 'Neutral'; here's whyHSBC said the story should not be one of concern about India losing its way in a world of AI, but one of remarkable resilience and opportunity.

Stock market today: HSBC has upgraded India's rating to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', citing resilient earnings and more reasonable valuations, while downgrading mainland Chinese equities to 'Neutral' from 'overweight' due to a lack of catalysts for a sustained re-rating.

HSBC said India offers diversification and low volatility in Asian markets dominated by AI stocks. While high oil prices and El Niño remain risks, it said such risks are unlikely to materially weaken overall investor sentiment.

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HSBC sees opportunities in Indian banks, industrials, consumer discretionary stocks, insurers and hospitals, Bloomberg reported.

In a note on November 6, HSBC said investors have looked elsewhere for action. "But, given recent jitters, it's worth to widen the perspective again. That's where India comes in, bypassed by much of global capital in recent quarters. The challenges, in investors' minds, are easy to recount: the absence of a vibrant AI hardware sector, the risk that services exports might suffer as AI is adopted more widely, and the spike in global energy prices, which historically hit India hard. Well, time for a rethink," it said.

HSBC said India's economy has weathered the challenges so far with remarkable ease. After a little pull-back earlier this year, around the height of the conflict in the Middle East, activity has bounced back, HSBC said in a note.

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"For one, India has managed to cushion the economy from higher energy prices, with the current account deficit not blowing out as in previous such episodes. That is in part being helped by the continued, robust rise in services exports, which have yet to show, in aggregate, an adverse impact from AI. Meanwhile, private credit growth and corporate revenue growth have rebounded of late, car sales are strong, and government infrastructure spending continues to push higher," HSBC said.

The story, therefore, should not be one of concern about India losing its way in a world of AI, but one of remarkable resilience and, yes, opportunity, said

On China, HSBC said lower valuations and recent policy support were insufficient to drive a sustained re-rating. Weak consumer confidence, property market pressures, and softer domestic investment continue to weigh on growth, while subdued southbound flows and declining margin financing point to weaker investor appetite,” the brokerage said.

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Within China, HSBC prefers banks, consumer stocks with attractive bond yields, biotech and AI-related technology hardware firms.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:18 AM IST
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