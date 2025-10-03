Stock Market: Sensex gains 224 pts, Nifty above 24,850; what’s next?

Domestic equities extended gains for a second straight session on Friday as Sensex and Nifty clawed back from early losses, buoyed by positive global cues and upbeat sentiment after the Reserve Bank of India stuck to its dovish pause.

At the closing bell, the Sensex climbed 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17, while the Nifty50 rose 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 24,894.25.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the 50-pack index extended its strength in Friday’s session after a confident closing above its short-term resistance.

Bhuva said the index took crucial support near its 100-day EMA at 24,750 and ended with a strong close around the 50-day EMA. “On the derivatives front, heavy put writing at 24,800 signals a support base, while the highest OI concentration at 25,000 highlights a strong resistance zone, also validated on technical charts. Overall, Nifty is expected to trade in a mildly bullish range of 24,750–25,100, with support at 24,750 and resistance at 25,000–25,100," Bhuva added.

Tata Steel led the gainers on the Sensex, rising 3.52 per cent to Rs 173.40. Power Grid followed with a 2.87 per cent gain, while Kotak Mahidra Bank, Axis Bank, L&T and Bharti Airtel were up 2.18 per cent, 2.16 per cent, 1.99 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks namely, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex index jumped 0.54 per cent to 62,741.11, while the BSE Metal gained 1.85 per cent to close at 34,048.62.

Within the BSE Sensex pack, Tata Steel has touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 174.70.

Overall, out of 4,339 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,724 ended higher, while 1,469 declined and 146 closed unchanged. During the session, 190 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 83 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 299 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 177 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said after a period of rangebound trading, the market closed on a positive note, supported by gains in metal and consumer durables stocks.

“Optimism over a potential Fed rate cut in October, a weakening dollar, and stable base metal prices drove the rally in metal indices. Consumption stocks are on a buzz led by reforms, a good monsoon and moderation in inflation upsizing demand as disposable income increases. Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed as investors focused on stock-specific opportunities, anticipating stronger Q2FY26 earnings growth relative to large caps. Near-term market momentum is further supported by better-than-expected RBI policy and festival-season tailwinds," Nair said.