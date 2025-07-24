Stock Market today: Sensex sheds 200 pts, Nifty below 25,180; Trent leads largecap losers

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, opened marginally lower on Thursday, buoyed by corporate earnings and negative global cues.

At 9:23 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,614.18, down 112.46 points or 0.14 per cent. The index fell nearly 200 points earlier in the session. The NSE Nifty50 fell 14.60 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 25,205.30, after hitting an intraday low of 25,183.35.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said the Nifty and Bank Nifty surged at the opening bell yesterday, aligning with our bullish outlook for continued momentum. Nifty (CMP 25,220) faces immediate resistance at 25,670, bolstered by global market optimism following trade developments with Japan and the US.

“The outlook remains upbeat amid expectations of a favourable US-India tariff deal and positive Q1 FY26 results from Infosys, surpassing street estimates with significant deal signings. Key attention now shifts to Q1 corporate earnings, with Thursday featuring ACC, Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, and others, followed by Laurus Labs and Cipla on Friday,” Tapse said.

Trent fell 1.57 per cent to 5279.60, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (1 per cent), Infosys (0.83 per cent), and UltraTech Cement (0.77 per cent).

Infosys, led by Salil Parekh, is in focus today after reporting an 8.7 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 6,921 crore and a 7.5 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 42,279 crore in the June quarter. At 9:29 am, the shares of Infosys were trading at Rs 1564.60, down 0.62 per cent.

Coforge Ltd is in the spotlight on Thursday after the IT company reported more than double the profit in the June quarter. The IT company's June quarter profit after tax (PAT) reported Rs 317 crore, up 21.5 per cent sequentially and 138.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the US striking trade deals with many countries is slowly removing concerns surrounding tariff wars.

“Even though global trade has been impacted this year and global growth will remain subdued at around 2.8 per cent, equity markets are slowly discounting recovery in trade and growth in 2026. This optimism explains the resilience and uptrend in global equity markets now. In the mother market US, good corporate earnings are providing the fundamental support to the market,” Vijayakumar said.

Several companies, including Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Coromandel International, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Supreme Industries, and Hexaware Technologies are in the spotlight today as they are scheduled to report their first-quarter earnings.

The opening comes after a positive closing on Wednesday, where the Sensex settled at 82,726.64, up 539.83 points, or 0.66 percent, and the Nifty50 rose 159 points, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 25,219.90.