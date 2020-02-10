Stocks in news: Siemens, Coal India, TVS Srichakra, GIC Housing, IDBI Bank, Crisil, GNFC, RCF and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies which will announce their earnings are Siemens, Coal India, TVS Srichakra, GIC Housing, IDBI Bank, Crisil, GNFC and RCF.

Care Ratings: Company has received a showcause notice from SEBI, calling upon the reasons why the penalty amount should not be enhanced. As per announcements made on December 20, 2018, and December 31, 2019, the company was earlier issued a notice and imposition of penalty of Rs 25 lakhs by SEBI in the matter of credit rating assigned to one of the company's customers and its subsidiaries.

Union Bank Q3: The bank reported 209 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 553 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 178 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 12% (YoY) to Rs 10,985 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 9,756 crore in the same period last financial year. On a sequential basis, lender's Net NPA stood flat at Rs 49,924 crore in Q3 FY19 as against Rs 49,851 crore in Q2 FY20. Gross NPA of the lender reduced to 14.86% in Q3 FY19 from 15.24% in Q2 FY20.

Cadila Healthcare: Company's topical manufacturing facility located at Ahmedabad, India has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit. The topical manufacturing facility had completed the USFDA audit from 16th to 20th December 2019 with zero 483 observations.

Metropolis Healthcare: Company informed the exchanges that Poonam Tanwani has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company effective from February 10, 2020, pursuant to SEBI Regulations.

Capacite Infraprojects: The company has received contract worth Rs 350.17 crore (Excluding GST) from Marquee Private Sector client in Mumbai under its Commercial and Insttitutional Portfoilio.

Q3 Earnings Today: Aster DM Healthcare, Arvind Fashions, Cochin Shipyard, Siemens, Syndicate Bank, Solar Industries India, Tata Investment Corporation, IDBI Bank, Crisil, Astral Poly Technik, BEML, BASF India , Coal India, Greenply Industries, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, HEG, GIC Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godawari Power & Ispat, Ircon International, Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers, Shemaroo Entertainment, TVS Srichakra, V.S.T.Tillers Tractors, Welspun Investments And Commercials among others will release their Q3 earnings today.