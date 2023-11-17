Stocks in news: Delhivery, JSW Infra, Jio Financial, Axis Bank and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 306 points to end the session at 65,982 and Nifty gained 90 points to settle at 19,765.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Axis Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 90.93 lakh on Axis Bank for non-compliance with certain directions.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of three directors to its board.

“We wish to inform you that RBI vide letter dated November 15, 2023, has accorded its approval for the appointment of Isha Mukesh Ambani, Anshuman Thakur and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as directors of the company,” Jio Financials said in an exchange filing.

SJVN

The state-owned hydroelectric power generation firm has inked a Power Purchase Agreement for 200-MW grid connected wind power project with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The firm’s subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) bagged 200 MW at a tariff of Rs 3.24 per unit on build own and operate (BOO) basis in open competitive tariff bidding process.

DCX Systems

The manufacturer of cables and wire harnesses assemblies has received nod of the Board of Directors for raising funds up to Rs 500 crore via public issue, preferential issue, rights issue, private placement(s) or qualified institutions placement.

JSW Infrastructure

The company has received a Letter of Award from Karnataka Maritime Board, Government of Karnataka for the development of port at Keni in Karnataka on public private partnership basis. The approximate cost of project is Rs 4,119 crore with an initial capacity of 30 MTPA.

Delhivery

Foreign investor SoftBank plans to offload stake worth $150 million in Delhivery via a block deal on Friday, according to reports. SoftBank is likely to sell around 4 percent stake if the block deal fructifies.

TVS Motor

The Chennai-based two-and-three-wheeler maker has announced its entry into Europe by inking an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, the automobile importer and retailer in Europe. This partnership is a critical step toward global expansion for TVS Motor Company.

