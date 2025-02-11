Stocks in news: Eicher Motors, Lupin, MTAR Tech, AB Capital, Nykaa, Bata & SBFC Finance

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday as the US tariff threats dented the sentiments at Dalal Street, beside consistent FII selling and falling Indian rupee. BSE Sensex dropped 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 77,311.80. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 23,381.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 11, 2025:

Q3 results today: Lupin, Vodafone Idea, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints (India), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, Steel Authority of India, Tata Investment Corporation, NBCC (India), EIH, Bayer Cropscience, Ircon International and AstraZeneca Pharma India are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of EFC (I) shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of CMS Info Systems, Disa India and Symphony shall trade ex-dividend today.



Eicher Motors: The maker of Royal Enfield reported a 17.5 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1,170.5 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The company’s revenue from operations increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 4,973.1 crore, while Ebitda grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,201 crore.



Lupin: The pharma major received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) to market a generic equivalent. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.



MTAR Technologies: The defence and aerospace player reported a 52.9 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 15.9 crore for the December quarter of FY25, supported by higher revenues and strong order execution. Its revenue surged 47.3 per cent YoY to Rs 174.4 crore. Ebitda surged 38.5 per cent YoY to Rs 33.1 crore, with Ebitda margins slipping to 19 per cent.



Aditya Birla Capital: The financial services player has made an investment of Rs 100 crore in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCDL). With this announcement, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL, and ABCDL will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Omnichannel fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa reported a 61 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.12 crore, which is below the Street estimate of Rs 36 crore. Revenue was in line with expectations, rising 27 per cent YoY to Rs 2,267 crore, Ebitda came in at Rs 141 crore, margins standing at 6.2 per cent.



Bata India: The leading shoemaker reported a marginal increase of 1.2 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 on account of exceptional items. The revenue from operations was up 1.69 per cent to Rs 918.79 crore during the quarter under review.



Samhi Hotels: The hotel operator company has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Duet India Hotels, a Chennai-based branded hotel ownership and asset management platform, for an enterprise value of Rs 53 million. Duet India Hotels is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samhi Hotels and owns 116 rooms at Four Points by Sheraton, Chennai OMR.



Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC player's consolidated profit for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) increased multiple times to Rs 654.51 crore, amid recognition of a deferred tax asset. Its revenue from operations declined by 10.13 per cent YoY to Rs 2,387.9 crore.



Shriram Properties: The mid-market and mid-premium focused residential real estate developer has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop prime land at Koyambedu, Chennai. The total area of the project is around 3.2 lakh square feet and is to be developed over the next three years.



Chalet Hotels: The board of directors approved the acquisition of Mahananda Spa and Resorts Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mankind Pharma and the owning company of The Westin Resort & Spa.



SBFC Finance: The shadow lender has received Rs 400 crore in financing from British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. The funds will enable low-income MSMEs and women borrowers to grow their businesses with access to finance.



Abans Holdings: The holding company reported a 12 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 26.92 crore, with revenue from operations grew 152.89 per cent YoY to Rs 1,280.14 crore for the December 2024 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 52.23 crore with an Ebitda margins coming at 4 per cent for the quarter.



BGR Energy: The CGST department in Mumbai has alleged that excess income tax collection of Rs 10.19 crore (CGST, MGST & IGST) was availed at the registered office of BGR Energy Systems Limited in Andhra Pradesh. An order was passed for the recovery of Rs 20.39 crore. This order has no major effect on its operations and that it intends to appeal against the order.



Rana Sugar: The sugar company informed that its premises were under search by Income Tax authorities from the early morning of February 6, 2025, until the early morning of February 10, 2025. All electronic gadgets were seized by the authorities during this period.



Dynamatic Technologies: The industrial products player has partnered with Deutsche Aircraft, a regional aircraft OEM, at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore.



Arihant Capital Markets: The broking and investment services player reported a net profit 12.25 crore, down 37.4 per cent YoY, while revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 51.78 crore. down 28.72 per cent YoY. During the quarter, it expanded its offline presence with 11 new branch openings and also hired over 60 new employees to expand its digital and offline business.