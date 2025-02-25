Stocks in news: NTPC, LIC, Biocon, ONGC, SBI Life, UPL, SBI Card, IREDA & Welspun Corp

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday thanks to weak global sentiments, triggered by tariff threats, muted earnings and weak US sentiments. BSE Sensex crashed 856.65 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 74,454.41. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 242.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to settle at 22,553.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 25, 2025:

Q3 results today: Companies including SpiceJet, Rain Industries, Enkei Wheels (India) and Vuenow Infratech shall announce their results for the December 2024 quarter later today.



NTPC: The state-run energy player company, along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, has signed multiple MoUs with the Madhya Pradesh government to invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh. The investments will include renewable projects based on solar, wind, pump hydro, and other carbon-neutral energy sources in the state.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run upstream company will make an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in ONGC Green (OGL) via a rights offer. OGL will utilize the equity share capital proceeds from the rights offer for investments in acquiring a 100 per cent equity stake in PTC Energy.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run insurance major has received a demand order of Rs 57.3 crore for GST, interest, and penalty for Delhi for FY 20-21, due to excess ITC availed.



SBI Life Insurance Company: The private life insurance player's board has approved the appointment of Dorababu Daparti as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective February 24.



UPL: The agro chemicals company's step-down subsidiary, UPL Holdings Brazil BV, has made an additional investment of $53.85 million in Sinova Inovações Agrícolas SA Sinova is an associate entity of UPL Brazil. As a result, the shareholding of UPL Holdings Brazil BV in Sinova has increased from 38.96 per cent to 49.97 per cent.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-owned renewable player has got shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. The proposal received the shareholders' nod at the Extraordinary General Meeting.



Shree Cement: The cement maker has received a GST demand order of Rs 41.1 crore from the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Special Circle, Patna (Bihar), regarding valuation and excess ITC availed.



Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary has launched the Yesintek biosimilar in the United States. This is one of the first Stelara biosimilar market entrants in the country. Yesintek is approved for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.



Welspun Corp: The metal pipes company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Europe SA, in Spain, Europe.



SBI Cards and Payment Services: Shares of the SBI Cards shall trade ex-dividend today



Manappuram Finance: The gold financier said it is continuously exploring various strategic and growth opportunities after reports emerged about a potential $1 billion deal with Bain Capital.



Nazara Technologies: The gaming company has acquired an additional 6,51,204 equity shares (representing a 38.57 per cent stake) in Funky Monkeys from its existing shareholders for Rs 28.7 crore. With this, the company now holds a 60 per cent stake in Funky Monkeys, which has become a subsidiary of the company.



Refex Industries: The industrial gases player's subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power (VRPL), has incorporated a new company, Venwind Refex Power Services (VRPSL), as its wholly owned subsidiary. With this, VRPSL has become a step-down subsidiary of Refex Industries.



Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The rail solutions provider has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Polish technology entity Nevomo for work in high-speed rail solutions and predictive track maintenance.



Dipna Pharmachem: The microcap pharma firms' company board has approved the company’s proposal to raise funds up to Rs 100 crore via the issuance of convertible warrants.