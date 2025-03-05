Stocks in news: Power Grid, ONGC, Coforge, Adani Wilmar, Grasim, ABB India, Ola Electric & Biocon

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild cuts on Tuesday, extending its weakness for another session on the back of muted global cues over trade tariffs. BSE Sensex fell 96.01 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 72,989.93. NSE's Nifty50 shed 36.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 22,082.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 05, 2025:

Corporate Actions today: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth and Vantage Knowledge Academy shall trade ex-bonus today.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run transmission firm has been declared the successful bidder for three projects to establish an inter-state transmission system under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The PSU player's subsidiary, ONGC Green, has acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in PTC Energy for Rs 925 crore. PTC Energy is engaged in the renewable energy business and has an aggregate operational wind generation capacity of 288.80 MW. Further, PTC Energy operates 157 wind turbine generators (WTGs) across all its wind farms.



Grasim Industries: The industrial products company has commenced the commercial production of Birla Opus Paints at its plant in Mahad, Maharashtra. With this, 5 out of its total 6 greenfield plants have commenced commercial production, and the installed capacity of decorative paints sold under the brand Birla Opus has reached 1,096 million litres per annum (MLPA).



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The leading hospital chain company plans to commission a comprehensive Oncology Centre, including India's first Proteus One Proton System along with ancillary equipment, over the next three years at a cost of Rs 250 crore.



Adani Wilmar: The FMCG company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GD Foods Manufacturing (India), the owner of the 'Tops' brand. The acquisition will be executed in multiple tranches, with 80 per cent of the shares to be acquired in the first tranche and the remaining 20 per cent to be acquired over the next three years.



Coforge: The digital services and solutions provider has signed a new agreement with Nasdaq-listed travel technology company Sabre Corporation to accelerate product delivery and launch additional innovative AI-enabled solutions. It has also announced the sub-division of its equity shares in 1:5 ratio.



ABB India: ABB Motion has announced a strategic investment through ABB Motion Ventures in the AI start-up UptimeAI, aiming to transform how industrial customers manage the health and performance of motors, drives, and related assets. The transaction consists of ABB taking a minority stake in UptimeAI.



Biocon: The drugmaker's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received final approvals for its two ANDAs - Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets - from the USFDA. Lenalidomide is used to treat multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, and anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes in adults. Dasatinib tablets are used to treat Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.



Ambuja Cements: The Competition Commission of India has unconditionally approved the acquisition of a 72.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement by Ambuja Cements.



Ola Electric Mobility: The automobile player has received a letter from IFCI regarding the non-achievement of Milestone-1 as per Schedule M of the Programme Agreement dated July 28, 2022. The company is actively engaged with the relevant authorities in this regard and is in the process of filing an appropriate response.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 729.82 crore from HPSEBL. The project involves the development of distribution infrastructure at the Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (Loss Reduction Work).



JSW Energy: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company by the company.



GE Vernova T&D India: The heavy engineering and EPC player has received three orders worth Rs 500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply and installation of transformers and reactors under bulk procurement.



Force Motors: The automobile company announced total sales of 3,600 units in February 2025, growing 46.28 per cent over the 2,461 units sold in February 2024.



Welspun Specialty Solutions: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL, Trichy) has notified Welspun Specialty Solutions as the L1 bidder for the supply of 4,050 tons of stainless steel seamless boiler tubes for a series of supercritical thermal power projects. The total supply contract value will be Rs 231.77 crore.



RHI Magnesita India: The metal firm's subsidiary, Intermetal Engineers (India), has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Ashwath Technologies (Ashwath) and the existing shareholders to acquire 100 per cent of Ashwath's shareholding for Rs 14 crore.



Walchandnagar Industries: The EPC company has announced a deal to acquire a 60.3 per cent stake in AiCitta Intelligent Technology, a company engaged in R&D and the manufacture of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).



Mindteck India: Anand Balakrishnan has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective May 31, 2025.