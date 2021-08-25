Stocks in news: Tata Power, Wipro, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 47 points to 16,667 amid mixed global cues.

On August 24, benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session amid positive global cues. Sensex ended 403 points higher at 55,958 and Nifty gained 128 points to end at its record closing peak of 16,624.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Power: Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has commissioned a 150 MW Solar Power project in Rajasthan’s Loharki village. With the latest installation in Rajasthan, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2,947 MW (2,015 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind). Tata Power also has 1,084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

Wipro: IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, and expects to hire up to 400 people in the next two years in the US state.

Wipro will invest approximately USD 3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre, a statement said.

Infosys: Infosys announced on Tuesday that it has signed a new minimum three-year contract with UCAS which is the admissions service of high education in the United Kingdom.

Infosys and UCAS have been working together since 2015 and the new contract represents a major step-change to their relationship. It focuses on delivering seamless customer service experiences through greater automation, innovation and efficiency, noted an official statement.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Bank, with effect from October 15. "RBI...has approved the re-appointment of Mr Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank with effect from October 15, 2021 till October 3, 2023," the bank said in a statement.

The ICICI Bank shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on August 9, 2019, had already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for a period effective from October 15, 2018, up to October 3, 2023.

Canara Bank: The State-run bank said it has approved allotment of over 16.73 crore shares in the Rs 2,500 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP) that closed a day earlier. The QIP opened on August 17 and closed on August 23, 2021.

Adani Ports: The government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the company’s acquisition of 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 645 crore.