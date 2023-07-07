Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Adani Green Energy, Titan, Suzlon Energy and more

Benchmark indices were trading flat in early deals today. Sensex fell 11 pts to 65,774 and Nifty lost 11 pts to 19,486.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Titan Company

Titan clocked a 20% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth for the June quarter, with all the key consumer businesses witnessing double-digit growth.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy plans to raise funds to the tune of Rs 12,300 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Praj Industries have inked a term sheet to advance plans to strengthen biofuels production capacities in India.

JK Cement

JK Maxx Paints, wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement, has invested Rs 60.24 crore for the acquisition of 20% stake in Acro Paints.

Sobha

Sobha has clocked the highest ever quarterly sales of Rs 1465 crore, rising 28% YoY. This was achieved with the highest ever price realisation of Rs 10,506 per sft on a total saleable area of 1,394,117 sft.

Dabur India

Dabur India's consolidated business including recently acquired Badshah Masala, is expected to register growth in excess of 10 per cent. The FMCG major said its international business may report a strong performance with double digit growth in constant currency terms.

Tata Steel

India deliveries rose 17.9 percent at 4.8 MT. European and Thailand deliveries fell 8 percent and 13 percent year-on-year respectively. Higher output in India led by ramp-up at NINL.

Suzlon Energy

The board of Suzlon Energy will consider raising of funds today.

