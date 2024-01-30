Stocks to watch out for today: Adani Total Gas, Newgen Software, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea and more

The domestic equity market ended in the green on Nonday. Sensex gained 1241 points to end the session at 71,941 and Nifty rose 385 points to settle at 21,737. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Earnings today

Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, PB Fintech, Arvind, Astral, Adani Total Gas, Blue Star, Cochin Shipyard, Coromandel International, Gillette India, JBM Auto, J Kumar Infraprojects, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, Keystone Realtors, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SRF, Strides Pharma Science, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Symphony, Triveni Engineering & Industries, VIP Industries, and Voltas are in focus ahead of their December 2023 quarter earnings on January 30.

ITC

ITC reported a 6.5% increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) at Rs 5,335 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against Rs 5,007 crore in the year-ago period, as the consumer goods giant benefited from higher demand for its products ranging from cigarettes to noodles..

YES Bank

Arun Agrawal has resigned as Country Head, Institutional and Government Banking, due to personal reasons. The bank has relieved Agrawal of his duties, with effect from January 29.

NTPC

Country's largest power generation firm logged a 2.1 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 4,572 crore for the quarter ended December FY24, led by lower topline and weak operating numbers. Standalone revenue from operations in Q3 fell 4.7 percent to Rs 39,455.3 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Godfrey Phillips India

The cigarette and tobacco products maker clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 212.4 crore in Q3, rising 6.6 percent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Revenue from operations climbed 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,250 crore for the quarter.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported a 22.40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated third-quarter (Q3) profit for the ongoing financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The figure stood at Rs 3,638.95 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 2,973 crore in the same period last fiscal. The non-bank lender's revenue from operations grew 31.28 per cent to Rs 14,161.09 crore from Rs 10,787.25 crore in Q3 FY23.

Vodafone Idea

The telecom operator posted a net loss of Rs 6,986 crore for the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 8,738 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.4% sequentially to Rs 10,673.1 crore.

Mahindra Logistics

The company logged a net loss of Rs 16.4 crore from Rs 15.5 crore last year. Revenue climbed 5.1% at Rs 1,397.2 crore. However, EBITDA slipped 17.1% to Rs 52.2 crore, and margin dropped to 3.7% from 4.7% last year.

Havells India

The executive committee has approved an investment of up to $20 million in Havels International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Delaware. The funds will be used to leverage new growth opportunities in the US.

Marico

The FMCG company clocked a 16% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 386 crore in the December quarter, from a year ago despite a lower topline. Consolidated revenue from operations declined nearly 2% to Rs 2,422 crore.

GAIL

GAIL reported a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,193.34 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24 amid softening in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices from last year. Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 397.59 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit rose 31 percent from Rs 2,442.18 in the quarter ended September 2023.

Piramal Enterprises

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,377.6 crore for the December quarter against a profit of Rs 3,545.4 crore a year ago, due to an exceptional loss of Rs 3,539.8 crore from its investments in alternative investment funds. Revenue from operations fell by nearly 12% yoy to Rs 2,476 crore.

Newgen Software

The firm’s wholly owned subsidiary was awarded a project for digital product development, operational support and related services to support digitisation in Singapore. The aggregate value of the seven-year agreement is nearly Rs 97 crore.

