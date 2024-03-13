Stocks to watch out for today: ITC, Vedanta, KFin Technologies, Aurobindo Pharma and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Tuesday. Sensex ended 165 pts higher at 73,667 and Nifty added 3 points to close at 22,335 . Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

ITC

Global tobacco firm British American Tobacco has launched a block deal to offload a 3.5 percent stake in FMCG ITC to institutional investors. The transaction is worth Rs 16,775 crore. The transaction will involve sale of up to 43.69 crore ITC shares at Rs 384–400.25 per share, said reports.

Vedanta

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked Vedanta India, to pay Cairn UK Holdings (CUHL) Rs 77.62 crore plus a simple interest rate of 18 percent per annum for delayed payment of dividends. Vedanta said the Sebi order will have no major financial impact.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

The housing finance company said the meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on March 15 to consider the raising of funds through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches.

KFin Technologies

Kotak Mahindra Bank has offloaded 34.7 lakh equity shares (equivalent to 2.03 percent of total paid-up equity) in the technology-driven financial services platform at an average price of Rs 600.28 per share. Kotak Bank held a 9.8 percent stake in KFin as of December 2023.

Macrotech Developers

Promoter Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms has offloaded 49,72,100 equity shares (equivalent to 0.5 percent of paid-up equity) in the real estate firm at an average price of Rs 1,180.02 per share, valued at Rs 586.72 crore.

Onward Technologies

White Oak India Equity Fund IV has offloaded 1,25,248 equity shares in the software company at an average price of Rs 463.81 per share.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company’s subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has initiated the distribution of aseptic products manufactured at Unit III, which was temporarily stopped. Eugia hopes to start commercial production from the aseptic lines of the said facility in a phased manner beginning next week and to re-start all the lines by April 15, 2024.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Detergent soap maker Nirma has completed the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences.

JG Chemicals

The shares of leading zinc oxide manufacturer, are set to make its debut on the BSE and NSE on March 13. The final IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 221 per share. Trading in its equity shares will be in the normal market segment for all investors.

Lumax Auto Technologies

The automotive ancillary company said Lumax Resources has been incorporated in New Delhi as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

SRF

The chemicals company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, SRF Middle East LLC, in Dubai, to undertake the activity of trading in industrial gases.

Signature Global

The company, through its subsidiary, has launched its new project, Orchard Avenue-3, under the Affordable Housing Policy 2013, in Gurugram. The project consists of a total of 235 units, with an area of 1.66 acres.

Shalby

The healthcare services provider will buy a 100 percent stake in Healers Hospital (HHPL) from its existing shareholders for Rs 104 crore. The said acquisition which is part of business growth expansion plans, will be completed within 30 days. Post-acquisition, HHPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Sona Machinery

The agro-processing equipment manufacturer, will list on the NSE Emerge on March 13. The final issue price is Rs 143 per share. Its equity shares will be available in the trade-for-trade surveillance segment.