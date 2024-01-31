Stocks to watch out for today: L&T, PB Fintech, Voltas, KEC International and more

Sensex slipped 801.67 points to 71,139.90 and Nifty50 index lost 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to end the session at 21,522.10 on Tuesday.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

L&T

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a 15% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,947 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,553 crore in the year-ago period. L&T's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 19% to Rs 55,128 crore in Q3FY24 as against Rs 46,390 crore in Q3FY23.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech, the parent firm of Policybazaar, reported a profit of Rs 37 crore for the third quarter ended December 31,2 023. The Q3 show was led by robust growth in insurance premium and improvement in contributing margins. PB Fintech reported a loss of Rs 21.1 cr in the preceding September quarter. In Q3FY23, the company reported a loss of Rs 87.6 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Pharma firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a 11% rise in net profit to Rs 1,379 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, helped by strong performance in its generic drugs business in key US and European markets. Dr Reddy's Laboratories revenue rose 7% to Rs 7,215 crore in Q3FY24, with the North American generics segment's revenue - the biggest contributor to the total - rising 9.6%. Revenue from the European and Indian segments jumped 15.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services

The country's largest IT services firm announced a 15-year expansion of its partnership with Aviva, the UK’s leading Insurance, wealth and retirement provider, to transform Aviva’s UK Life business and enhance customer experience leveraging the TCS BaNCS based platform.

Nova Agritech

The soil health and crop protection products maker is will make its debut on the bourses on January 31. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 41 per share.

Voltas

The home appliance company reported a net loss of Rs 27.6 crore in Q2, narrowing from loss of Rs 110.5 crore in year-ago period despite healthy topline, affected by an increase in input costs. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 31 percent YoY to Rs 2,625.7 crore during the quarter.

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment said it had no disclosure to report regarding the claims made by its promoter Subhash Chandra about upping his family stake in the company from 4 percent to 26 percent.

KEC International

KEC International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 97 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2023. Consolidated profit for the RPG Group's flagship company rose nearly 5.5 times to Rs 97 crore. Revenue rose 14.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,006.7 crore.

