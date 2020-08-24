Stocks in news: Oil India, ICICI Lombard, Indiabulls Housing, Godfrey Phillips, Union Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Suzlon, IRB Infra, LIC Housing Finance, NOCIL, Scooters India and Globus Spirits.

ICICI Lombard: The company has announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Bharti Enterprises-promoted Bharti AXA General Insurance for Rs 4,600-crore, in all stock transaction.

Phoenix Mills: The company had raised Rs 1,100 crore through its QIP. The government of Singapore was the biggest investor in the share sale, contributing Rs 450 crore, almost 41% of the total amount.

Granules India: The US-based subsidiary of the pharma company has received approval from the USFDA for its Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia.

Dixon Technologies: Company Board of Directors have approved raising of funds by way of issuance of any instrument or security, including equity shares, fully / partly convertible debentures, NCDs, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, warrants or any other combination thereof, in one or more tranches for an amount not exceeding Rs 200 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

Oil India: Company reported its second quarterly loss in its history, of Rs 48.61 crore during the April-June quarter, as compared with a net profit of Rs 624.80 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

A2Z Infra Engineering: Company recieved work order worth Rs 104 crore for fibre installation from Airtel's group company.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported a 66% dip in net profit at Rs 273 crore during the April-June quarter, as compared with a net profit of Rs 802 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Union Bank: Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 333 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 381 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips: Company reported a 53.56% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.09 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Company's total income from operations fell 41.33% to Rs 503.60 crore, during the April-June quarter, as compared with Rs 858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

PNB: The state-owned bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 308 crore for the quarter ended June even as provisions for bad loans doubled.

Sun Pharma: Company recieved US FDA approval for Methylphenitdate Hydrochloride.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL): Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.10 crore for the April-June quarter, as against a loss of Rs 215.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

