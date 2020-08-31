Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Future Enterprises, RIL, ICICI Prudential, Indiabulls Ventures

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are JK Cement, Morepen Laboratories, Arvind, Bharat Dynamics, Prakash Industries, GNFC, BF Utilities, BPL among others.

Ramkrishna Forgings: A board meeting is scheduled for September 2 to consider and approve raising funds

Vedanta: The company has pledged its entire shareholding in subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to help fund its proposal to delist from the stock exchanges.

Indiabulls Ventures: The company will raise Rs 588 crore (or $80 million) through a preferential share sale.

Future Enterprises, Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL), through its subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures has acquireed Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses for Rs 24,713 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Raghunath Hariharan tendered his resignation as a Director of the company on August 28.

Jet Airways: Airline's lender Yes Bank has initiated the process to categorise Naresh Goyal, the founder of the airline, and his wife Anita as 'wilful defaulters'.

GAIL: The state-owned company is reportedly eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation.

Adani Ports: Company promoter have pledged 206.09 lakh shares of the company in favour of Credit Suisse AG to raise Rs 430 crore for a group company.

Earnings today: JK Cement, Morepen Laboratories, Arvind, Bharat Dynamics, Prakash Industries, GNFC, BF Utilities, BPL, 8K Miles Software Services, Dredging Corporation of India, GMDC, Indosolar, Mukand, NHPC, Prakash Industries, Pricol, Prozone Intu Properties, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Speciality Restaurants, Tera Software, Technocraft Industries among others will report April-0 June quarter earnings today.

