Stocks in news: Tata Steel, TCS, NMDC, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Dr Reddy

Stocks to watch today on December 15: Tata Steel, TCS, NMDC, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Dr Reddy among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Tata Steel: The company has increased its shareholding in Tata Steel Minerals Canada to 82% after acquiring 4.32% additional equity in TSMC via share swap and other inter-company adjustments.

Tata Consultancy Services: Company said it has expanded its strategic partnership with Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance.

NMDC: The state-owned company's Rs 1,378-crore share buyback opens on17 December and closes on 31 December.

KNR Constructions: Company's board meeting is scheduled on December 18 to consider declaration of bonus shares and other related issues

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank successfully raised capital of Rs 200.70 crore through private placement of BASEL III compliant Tier II bonds

Indian Bank: Bank has further raised Tier 1 Capital Fund through Private Placement of Basel Ill compliant AT 1 Perpetual Bonds aggregating to Rs 560 crore at a coupon of 8.44%.

Dr Reddy's Lab: The company's partner and co-developer of Sputnik V vaccine Russian Direct Investment Fund has said the third interim data on the vaccine's phase 3 trial in Russia showed that the adenovirus vector jabs were 91.4% effective at preventing covid-19.

Shriram City Union Finance: The financier said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

