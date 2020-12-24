Stocks in news: Mrs Bectors Food, Airtel, RIL, HDFC, Tata Communications, Aurobindo Pharma

scorecardresearch
Stocks to watch today on December 24:  Mrs Bectors Food, Airtel, RIL, HDFC, Tata Communications, Aurobindo Pharma among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 180 points, Nifty at 13,600; Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Infosys top gainers

Mrs Bectors Food: Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which recently concluded its Rs 541-crore initial public offering, will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel: The company added 36.74 lakh users in October against 37.8 lakh additions in September, 2020.

Vodafone Idea: The company lost 26.56 lakh users in October against loss of 46.53 lakh users in September.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio added 22.28 lakh users in October against 14.61 lakh additions in September, 2020.

HDFC: HDFC on Wednesday signed a pact with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and said its green housing retail loan book has crossed the Rs 14,000-crore-mark across 310 certified green buildings.

Tata Communications: Company said it has acquired 58.1 per cent stake in France-based eSIM company Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Company announced the inauguration of its smart motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company signed exclusive agreement with COVAXX to develop and commercialise COVID vaccine UB-612 for India and UNICEF.

Firstsource Solutions: Company said it has acquired PatientMatters, a US-based healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider, for $13 million (over Rs 95.7 crore).

Bharat Forge: Company's German subsidiary companies reached settlement with Germany's national competition regulator Federal Cartel Office in connection with two separate proceedings.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company completed the acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to the pig iron plant of VSL Steels situated at Paramenahally Village, Karnataka.

Caplin Point: Company recieved US FDA nod for generic of sedative drug Amidate.

