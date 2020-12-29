Stocks in news: Coal India, NTPC, Lupin, Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 13,873 for first time; Titan, L&T, ONGC top gainers

Coal India: Company said it is constructing 21 railway sidings at an estimated investment of Rs 3,370 crore in four of its subsidiaries, an effort towards strengthening its rail infrastructure.

NTPC: Company on Monday said its Dulanga coal mine is commercially operational from October 1, 2020.

Lupin: Company on Monday said it has launched Meloxicam capsules, used for treating osteoarthritis (OA) pain, in the US market.

Reliance Capital: Company on Monday objected to the proposed 33.12 per cent stake sale of Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) by Credit Suisse to PFL's promoter group at Rs 44.15 per share.

HDFC Bank: The company board recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson and submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India.

Biocon: The company has expanded generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.

ICICI Bank: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) sold 2 percent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions.

GE Shipping: The company has delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier "Jag Lateef" to the buyers.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company approved the appointment of Shobinder Duggal as an additional director.

Rane Holdings: ICRA has re-affirmed ratings in respect of Rs 100 crore bank limits. Long-term rating is [ICRA] AA- with outlook as stable; short-term rating is [ICRA] A1+.