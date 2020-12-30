Stocks in news: Vedanta, RIL, SBI, UPL, Jindal Steel & Power, APL Apollo Tubes

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

SBI: Bank is authorised to issue & encash electoral bonds via its 29 authorised branches.

NDTV: SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on NDTV for disclosure related violations.

UPL: Company completed the pre-payment of $410 million of 3.25 percent Senior Notes due October 2021. This prepayment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt.

Godrej Consumer: The FMCG maker has forayed into home cleaning products, a segment which is witnessing fast growth after the pandemic and would provide surface cleaning and disinfecting solution under its newly-launched brand Godrej ProClean.

Future group: Future group firms have started getting large orders from Reliance Industries, its CEO Kishore Biyani said in an email to his employees on Tuesday.

RIL: Company has completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has become the first private company in India to be awarded the 'regular supplier' status from the Indian Railways.

IIFL Securities: The company will open its Rs 90-crore share buyback offer today.

Vedanta: Promoters of Vedanta Ltd have pledged their entire holding in the company to raise $ 1.4 billion, for repaying the debt that was coming up for maturity.

APL Apollo Tubes: CARE Ratings revised credit rating on the bank loan facilities of the company to AA from AA-, with stable outlook.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): The company said its board has approved the company's merger into the country's largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL).