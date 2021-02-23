Stocks in news: RIL, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, UPL, Info Edge, Bharat Forge

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Reliance Industries: The company said on February 23 that it is carving out its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary. RIL said it will retain 100 percent management control of the new subsidiary. In a notification to exchanges, RIL said that the promoter group will continue to hold a 49.14 percent stake in the O2C business after the reorganisation and that the process will result in no change in shareholding of the company.

Future Retail, RIL: The Supreme Court has asked the NCLT not to pass the final order on amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail as it agreed to hear Amazon's plea against the Delhi High Court verdict staying its single judge directive to maintain status quo on the deal.

HDFC Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed a Sebi order which imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators, till further orders.

Tata Communications: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shares of Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) by Panatone Finvest Ltd. The proposed deal envisages acquisition of shareholding not exceeding 26.12% by Panatone Finvest Ltd in Tata Communications Ltd (erstwhile VSNL).

APL Apollo: Company allots commercial paper worth Rs 75 crore to ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator will meet global fixed income investors on or after February 23, 2021 to take decision on issuance of foreign currency bonds/ notes.

Vedanta: GR Arun Kumar resigns as whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company

Indian Overseas Bank: Brickwork Ratings India assigned its rating of 'BWR AA-/Stable' for the proposed issue of Rs 500 crore Basel III Tier II bonds.

Page Industries: V S Ganesh was appointed as Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 01, 2021.

Bharat Forge: The company has inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.

Info Edge: Online food delivery firm Zomato has raised $250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at $5.4 billion. Info Edge holds a 19% stake in Zomato.

Rane Brake Lining: ICRA reaffirmed its ratings on the company's rated bank facilities of Rs 165.32 crore.

DB Realty: The board of directors approved the issuance of 4 crore convertible warrants.

UPL: The company said a fire broke out at Jagadia unit and is in shutdown condition; no fatality reported.

Vimta Labs: The company appointed Narahai Naidu as its Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 22, 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The board of directors approved the allotment of unlisted, unrated, secured, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures aggregating to Rs 2,184.55 crore on a private placement basis to India Toll Roads.

Pharma stocks: Alkem Labs, Ajanta Pharma and Sun Pharma received US FDA nod for generic of Northera.