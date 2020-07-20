Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Muthoot Finance, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ACC, SBI Cards among others.

HDFC Bank: The lender plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds to enhance capital base to fund its business growth.

Bharat Biotech: The pharma major said it has received approval to conduct phase I and II clinical trial for its vaccine candidate Covaxin.

YES Bank: Lender's follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 15,000 crore got subscribed 93% on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Vodafone Idea: Company on Saturday said it has paid an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government as part of its dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Muthoot Finance: Company board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by covid-19.

Canara Bank: The bank plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes in the current fiscal year to boost its capital adequacy ratio

