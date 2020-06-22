Stocks in the news: Glenmark Pharma, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Electricals, Cadila and Dhanlaxmi Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Dhanlaxmi Bank, GTL, Kirloskar Industries, Info Edge, NDTV, Onmobile Global and Skipper among others.

-On Friday, Sensex ended 523 points higher at 34,731 and Nifty ended 152 points higher to 10,244.

-On the currency front, Rupee, the local currency, ended 6 paise lower at 76.20 per US dollar on Friday as against the last closing of 76.14 per dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,237 crore while DIIs sold Rs 880.66 cr ore worth in equities on Friday

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Company said it has launched an antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 patients.

Cipla: The drug company and Hetero have received an emergency marketing approval for Remdesivir for the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients from the drug controller of India.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC): Company said its board has approved raising funds up to Rs 14,000 crore.

Deepak Nitrite: Company said ICRA has re-affirmed its long term rating of Line of credit at AA- and short term rating at A1+.

HDFC Bank: Company said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next twelve months by issuing various debt securities.

Oil India: The Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) has served a closure notice to state owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) to shut down all production along with drilling operations at its Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Piramal Enterprises: Company's subsidiary has entered into a pact with G&W Laboratories Inc to acquire its solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility at Sellersville in US for $17.5 million ( Rs 130 crore).

Ashok Leyland: Company said its board has approved raising of Rs 200 crore through issuance of securities on a private placement basis.

Tata Motors: Company announced that it will focus on micro-segments with relatively higher growth prospects in FY21 and is currently preparing to ramp up BS-VI production at its five plants across the country.

Bajaj Electricals: The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 81 lakh in the March quarter, hit by de-growth of the EPC segment. It had logged a net profit of Rs 23.08 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter a year ago.

Cadila Healthcare: The drug maker reported a 14.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 391.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31 .

LIC Housing Finance: Company reported a 40% decline in its net profit to Rs 421.43 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 693.58 crore in the year-ago period. Company's revenue came at Rs 4,920.2 crore in FY 20 as against Rs 4,657.92 crore YoY.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Company's net profit stood at Rs 52.69 crore as compared to Rs 90.44 crore in a year ago period. Its revenue stood at Rs 826.80 crore in FY 20 as against Rs 965.41 crore in FY19.

Novartis India: Comapny's net profit came in at Rs 6.78 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 19.53 crore in a year ago period. Its revenue stood at Rs 93.7 crore in FY20 as compared to versus Rs 110.38 crore in FY19.

Ramco Systems: Company reported a net loss at Rs 5.85 crore versus net profit of Rs 8.7 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 132.87 crore in FY20 as against Rs 141.44 crore in FY19 YoY.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: Company's profit stood at Rs 61.95 crore in March quarter as compared to Rs 43.3 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue came in at Rs 550 crore in FY20 as against Rs 568.94 crore in FY19 YoY.

Earnings today: Dhanlaxmi Bank, GTL, Kirloskar Industries, Info Edge (India), NDTV, Onmobile Global and Skipper among others will announce their March quarter earnings today.