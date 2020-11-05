Stocks in news: Pidilite Industries, Lupin, HPCL, Adani Green, Adani Gas, SAIL

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft.

Pidilite Industries: Company posted net profit at Rs 356.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as against a profit of Rs 325 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 1,880.3 crore from Rs 1,806.6 crore YoY.

Lupin: Company reported net profit of Rs 211 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 against a loss of Rs 185.3 crore during the corresponding period of previous year. Revenues of Lupin dropped 1.2% YoY to Rs 3,835 crore, compared to previous year's Rs 3,882 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited : HPCL on Wednesday said the board has approved the proposal to buyback 10 crore shares, or 6.56 per cent equity stake, at Rs 250 per share. HPCL also posted 290% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2975.83 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as against a profit of Rs 761.65 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy on Wednesday reported over 82 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17.57 crore in September quarter mainly due to higher expenses.

Adani Enterprises: Company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 435.73 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PVR, Inox Leisure: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday gave permission to reopen cinema halls in the state starting November 5.

Steel Authority of India: Company has reported a 21% YoY growth in steel sales at 1.34 million tonnes during October

Adani Gas: Company on Wednesday announced the acquisition of city gas licences for Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) from Jay Madhok Energy for an undisclosed sum of money.

NMDC: State-owned iron ore producer, NMDC has reported a 2 per cent year-on-year fall in October production at 2.43 million tonnes on the back of Covid-related challenges and a heavy monsoon, the company said in a statement.

Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Power Ltd, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power emerged as highest bidder for a large coal block in Chhattisgarh, pipping Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries.

Earnings Today: Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, Dish TV India, eClerx Services, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, ICRA, Inox Leisure, Minda Corporation, Torrent Power are among companies that are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings in the day.