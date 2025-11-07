Studds Accessories disappoints on stock market debut; shares lists at 3% discount

Shares of Studds Accessories made a muted Dalal Street debut on Friday, November 07 as the leading helmet manufacturer was listed at Rs 565 on NSE, a discount of 3.42 per cent over its issue price of Rs 585. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 2.56 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 570 on BSE.

The listing of Studds Accessories has been much below the expectations as the stock has been listed on discount. Ahead of its listing, Studds was commanding a premium of Rs 40-45 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 70-75 during the bidding phase.

The IPO of Studds Accessories ran for subscription between October 30-November 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 557-585 per share with a lot size of 25 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 455.49 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,86,120 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 73.25 times, fetching nearly 20.71 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 23,350 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 159.99 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 76.99 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 22.09 times.

Incorporated in 1975, Faridabad-based Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, while other accessories are sold under the 'Studds' brand. Studds Accessories distributes its products across India and exports to over 70 countries.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers for Studds Accessories IPO and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE.