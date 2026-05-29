Supriya Lifescience, PC Jeweller, Relaxo Footwears zoom up to 20% post Q4 earnings; details here

Shares of select individual companies, such as Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd, recorded a sharp uptick in Friday's trade after announcing their fourth-quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings. Supriya Lifescience's stock surged 19.91 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 968. Relaxo soared 18.60 per cent to Rs 358, while PC Jeweller jumped 13.78 per cent to touch a day high of Rs 10.48.

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Supriya Lifescience

In Q4 FY26, Supriya Lifescience witnessed a 50.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in revenue to Rs 276.53 crore compared to Rs 184.11 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 97.62 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 35.3 per cent, as against Rs 67.58 crore in Q4 FY25 with a margin of 36.7 per cent.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q4 FY26 was at Rs 74.23 crore, compared to Rs 50.37 crore in Q4 FY25. The PAT margin stood at 26.8 per cent in Q4 FY26 versus 27.4 per cent in Q4 FY25.

Alongside results, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, i.e. 50 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Relaxo Footwears

For Relaxo, revenue stood at Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 695 crore in Q4 FY25, reporting an 8.1 per cent YoY growth. The growth was driven by higher volumes and broad-based growth across all channels.

EBITDA stood at Rs 124 crore, a growth of 10.6 per cent YoY, from Rs 112 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin stood at 16.5 per cent. The company's continued focus on operational efficiencies has led to EBITDA growth, as well as a slight expansion in the EBITDA margin.

PAT stood at Rs 68 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 20.4 per cent YoY. The PAT margin stood at 9 per cent compared to 8.1 per cent in Q4 FY25.

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Additionally, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share (i.e. 350 per cent) of the face value of Re 1 each for FY26, for the approval of members at the forthcoming AGM.

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller reported a 61 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 153 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 95 crore.

Revenue increased 33 per cent YoY to Rs 927 crore as compared to Rs 699 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 164 crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 145 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The EBITDA margin, however, contracted to 17.6 per cent in contrast to 20.7 per cent YoY.

The jewellery company said it continues to progress towards its goal of becoming debt-free, adding that it has reduced its outstanding debt by over 90 per cent since execution of the settlement agreement with banks on September 30, 2024.