PM Modi to Gandhis: Who's who of Indian politics attend Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s wedding reception

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Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, married Sarang Lakhani. The newlyweds met and greeted several political leaders during the evening, with guests posing for photographs and extending their blessings to the couple.

Modi, Shah and Pawar share the spotlight

One of the key moments from the reception was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah. The sight of leaders who often occupy opposing sides of the political spectrum together at a family occasion quickly attracted attention on social media.

PM Narendra Modi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and senior leaders sharing the same frame at Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s wedding reception drew intense media focus, reflecting how personal civility and familial social events often intersect with sharp political rivalries. pic.twitter.com/F6ZueDeaJ7 — Indians (@onindians_) August 11, 2026

जंतरमंतर और झारखंड के

GenZ को समर्पित आज की ही शाम… pic.twitter.com/INS2dsHAMQ — punya prasun bajpai (@ppbajpai) August 10, 2026

The gathering also came against the backdrop of recent political engagements between Supriya Sule-led NCP (SP) MPs and the Centre, adding a layer of interest to photographs from the event.

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Gandhi family attends reception

The entire Gandhi family was also present at the reception. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the celebrations and interacted with the Pawar family.

100% Gandhi Family Attends Reception Of Revati Sule , Daughter of Supriya Sule in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SXPq7HpOp2 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) August 10, 2026

Photographs showed the Gandhi family meeting the newlyweds and spending time with members of the Pawar family during the evening.

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Who else attended?

The guest list featured several other prominent political figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

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Several chief ministers and senior political leaders were also present at the celebrations. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda shared photographs from the event featuring Sharad Pawar, the newlyweds, Praful Patel and Jitendra Awhad.

The reception followed wedding celebrations held a day earlier, which were also attended by several senior political figures. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were among those who attended the wedding celebrations.