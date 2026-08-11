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PM Modi to Gandhis: Who's who of Indian politics attend Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s wedding reception

PM Modi to Gandhis: Who's who of Indian politics attend Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s wedding reception

The reception followed wedding celebrations held a day earlier, which were also attended by several senior political figures

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 11:47 AM IST
PM Modi to Gandhis: Who's who of Indian politics attend Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s wedding receptionFrom PM Modi, Amit Shah to the Gandhi family, Revati Sule's reception had all the top political leaders. (Photo courtesy: X)

The wedding reception of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule, turned into a high-profile political gathering in New Delhi on Monday, August 10, with several prominent leaders from across the political spectrum attending the celebrations.

Held at the Pawar family’s 6, Janpath residence, the reception saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the notable guests. The presence of leaders from rival political parties at the family celebration drew considerable attention.

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Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, married Sarang Lakhani. The newlyweds met and greeted several political leaders during the evening, with guests posing for photographs and extending their blessings to the couple.

Modi, Shah and Pawar share the spotlight

One of the key moments from the reception was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah. The sight of leaders who often occupy opposing sides of the political spectrum together at a family occasion quickly attracted attention on social media.

The gathering also came against the backdrop of recent political engagements between Supriya Sule-led NCP (SP) MPs and the Centre, adding a layer of interest to photographs from the event.

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Gandhi family attends reception

The entire Gandhi family was also present at the reception. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the celebrations and interacted with the Pawar family.

Photographs showed the Gandhi family meeting the newlyweds and spending time with members of the Pawar family during the evening.

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Who else attended?

The guest list featured several other prominent political figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

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Several chief ministers and senior political leaders were also present at the celebrations. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda shared photographs from the event featuring Sharad Pawar, the newlyweds, Praful Patel and Jitendra Awhad.

The reception followed wedding celebrations held a day earlier, which were also attended by several senior political figures. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were among those who attended the wedding celebrations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 11:46 AM IST
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