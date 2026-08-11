PM Modi to Gandhis: Who's who of Indian politics attend Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s wedding reception

READ THIS: Indian govt, Meta to hold another round of talks this week to review progress on content, safety issues
Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, married Sarang Lakhani. The newlyweds met and greeted several political leaders during the evening, with guests posing for photographs and extending their blessings to the couple.
Modi, Shah and Pawar share the spotlight
One of the key moments from the reception was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah. The sight of leaders who often occupy opposing sides of the political spectrum together at a family occasion quickly attracted attention on social media.
The gathering also came against the backdrop of recent political engagements between Supriya Sule-led NCP (SP) MPs and the Centre, adding a layer of interest to photographs from the event.
Gandhi family attends reception
The entire Gandhi family was also present at the reception. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the celebrations and interacted with the Pawar family.
Photographs showed the Gandhi family meeting the newlyweds and spending time with members of the Pawar family during the evening.
ALSO READ: 'No higher purpose than wearing military uniform': Annamalai's message to Gen Z
Who else attended?
The guest list featured several other prominent political figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Several chief ministers and senior political leaders were also present at the celebrations. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda shared photographs from the event featuring Sharad Pawar, the newlyweds, Praful Patel and Jitendra Awhad.
The reception followed wedding celebrations held a day earlier, which were also attended by several senior political figures. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were among those who attended the wedding celebrations.