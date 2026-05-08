Godfrey Phillips, ITC: Trading strategy for cigarette stocks| Daily Calls on BTTV

Godfrey Phillips, ITC: Shares of Godfrey Phillips and ITC featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 8, 2026. Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO, PHD Capital (SEBI Registration No. INH00006126) replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Godfrey Phillips

Caller Aaditya bought 50 Godfrey Phillips shares at Rs 2,250. Halder says one should hold on to the stock. The stock has seen good base formation. It can go up to Rs 2650, Rs 2700 and even Rs 3,000 level.

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ITC

On ITC, Halder said the FMCG stock is also witnessing a good base formation. It has not breached the Rs 300 mark at the lower end. One should hold the stock.

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