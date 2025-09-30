Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Tata Investment share price hits Rs 10,000 for first time ever; here's why

Tata Investment share price hits Rs 10,000 for first time ever; here's why

Tata Investment climbed 13.14 per cent to hit a high of Rs 10,000.50 apiece on BSE. Tata Investment Corporation has emerged as the top Nifty Midcap index gainer in the past one month, climbing 45 per cent. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 30, 2025 1:05 PM IST
Tata Investment share price hits Rs 10,000 for first time ever; here's whyTata Investment Corporation invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd rallied over 13 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit Rs 10,000 apiece level for the first time ever. The stock climbed 13.14 per cent to hit a high of Rs 10,000.50 apiece on BSE, as Tata Capital's IPO and the record date for the company's stock split draws nearer. Tata Investment Corporation has emerged as the top Nifty Midcap index gainer in the past one month, climbing 45 per cent. 

Advertisement

Tata Investment Corporation invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies. Tata Sons Private Limited is its promoter.

Tata Investment Corporation held 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Capital, whose IPO will kick off on October 6. Tata Sons, which held 68.51 per cent stake in Tata Investment Corporation, also owned 88.6 per cent stake in Tata Capital, and would be among the two selling shareholders. 

Tata Investment has also been in news as the company announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. This is its first since corporate action for the Tata group firm. October 14 is set as the record date for the same.

Tata Power Company, Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products and Trent  are some of the promoters of  Tata Investment Corporation. 

Advertisement

(More to come)  


 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today