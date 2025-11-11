Tata Motors demerger: CV arm to list on November 12; key details

All eyes are on Dalal Street as Tata Motors’ demerged commercial vehicles (CV) arm gears up for its stock market debut on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The listing marks the culmination of the auto major’s long-awaited restructuring exercise, which separates its businesses into two focused, publicly traded entities — one handling commercial vehicles and the other encompassing passenger vehicles (PV), including the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) division and the luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) brand.

In a regulatory filing late Monday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited confirmed that the CV arm — now renamed Tata Motors Limited (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Limited) — has secured final approvals from both the BSE and NSE for the listing and commencement of trading. The demerger plan had earlier received clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, through orders issued in August and September 2025.

The PV entity had made its independent market debut on October 14, following a pre-open price discovery session that pegged its shares at Rs 400 apiece. Based on the parent company’s pre-demerger closing price of Rs 660.75, analysts had then pegged the implied value of the CV business at around Rs 260 per share.

With the separation now complete, investor attention will turn to the standalone performance of the two auto giants. The first major cue is expected later this week, when Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reports its maiden quarterly results as an independent entity on Friday, November 14.