Tata Motors shares: IT security incidence at JLR, check stock reaction  

Shares of Tata Motors were trading on a flat note on Tuesday even as the Tata Group firm said its UK arm Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc has informed about a IT security incidence.

In the current session, Tata Motors shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 693.65 on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.55 lakh crore. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period

Tata Motors stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, indicates its Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.1. A RSI value above 70 indicates a stock is overbought and below 30 denotes that it is oversold on charts.

"We wish to inform you that the Company has been informed by JLR, about the captioned subject. In this context, the statement release by JLR is appended below: We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business. We will provide an update as appropriate in due course. We will provide requisite disclosure as and when received from JLR and request you to take the aforesaid information on records," said Tata Motors.

Additionally, the Tata Group auto giant clocked total PV sales of 41,001 units in the domestic market in August 2025 against the 44,142 units sold a year ago. Tata Motors' total EV sales (domestic and foreign) rose to a record 8,540 units in August against 5,935 units sold a year ago.

Tata Motors recorded total sales of 68,482 units in the domestic market against 70,006 units sold a year ago.