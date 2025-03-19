Tata Motors shares: Macquarie sees 22% upside in Tata Group stock, here's why 

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd were trading on a flat note in early deals on Wednesday even as global brokerage Macquarie

maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the Tata Group firm. Macquarie has added Tata Motors to the 'tactically preferred stocks' in India list.

It has a price target of Rs 826 on the stock, an upside of 21.7% from its current market price (CMP). The brokerage finds risk-reward favourable in Tata Motors after the recent correction in the stock.

Related Articles

The stock has fallen 30% in the last six months and is down 9% this year.

According to the brokerage, JLR's peers are expect a healthy demand from the US and the management is confident in delivering JLR's net cash balance sheet by March 2025.

"Global peers remain optimistic on US demand, while China outlook is uncertain," the brokerage said.

Tata Motors shares were trading 0.29% higher at Rs 681.75 in early deals on Wednesday. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.50 lakh crore. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Tata Motors stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 606.20 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 1179.05 on July 30, 2024.

The stock has clocked negative returns in period up to a year, falling 30% in six months and losing 29% in 52 weeks.