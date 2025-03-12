Tata Motors shares recover from 52-week low, can they deliver in long term?

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, among the most tracked stocks by analysts, have recovered 11% from their 52-week low in the last seven sessions. Tata Motors stock, which hit a 52-week low of Rs 606.20 on March 3, 2025 scaled an intraday high of Rs 671.80 in the current session on BSE, signaling a rebound in the short term.

The stock has clocked negative returns in period up to a year, falling 33.17% in six months and losing 33.17% in 52 weeks.

The stock looks weak in terms of technicals as it is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tata Motors shares rose 3.69% to Rs 671.80. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.43 lakh crore. It has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Tata Motors has received a 'High Conviction Outperform' rating from CLSA with a target price of Rs 930 per share . The brokerage expressed confidence that that JLR would meet its FY25 targets.

Nomura has a 'Buy' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 861 per share, while Macquarie has assigned an 'Outperform' call with a target price of Rs 826 per share. Meanwhile, Nuvama issued a 'Reduce' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 720 per share, adding that tariff imposition on JLR can be offset by price hikes.

Nomura is positive on Tata Motors and said that the management was confidence of Jaguar Land Rover's luxury journey and the FY25 EBIT margin target.

Macquarie in a note said JLR was on track to achieve a net cash balance sheet by FY25, with domestic commercial vehicle (CV) margin improvements aligning with expectations. Additionally, the company was focusing on enhancing service quality in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment, said the global brokerage.

Emkay Global has a target price of Rs 950 on the stock. Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 755 on the auto stock.