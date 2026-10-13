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Tata stock: Multibagger in red since two years, trend reversal on cards?

Tata stock: Multibagger in red since two years, trend reversal on cards?

Tata Investment stock was trading over 1% lower at Rs 611.75 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 30,999 crore. Trading volume was 0.17 lakh shares amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.02 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 1:54 PM IST
Tata stock: Multibagger in red since two years, trend reversal on cards?Tata Investment shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 moving averages.

Shares of Tata Group firm NBFC Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are in a short term correction. The multibagger stock, which surged up to 267% in five years and 910% in ten years, has clocked negative returns for investors in up to two years.

Tata Investment stock was trading over 1% lower at Rs 611.75 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 30,999 crore. Trading volume was 0.17 lakh shares amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.02 crore.

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The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 43.3.  Tata Investment shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 moving averages.

Brokerage Ventura shared its outlook on the NBFC stock. Its stance is short term bullish with a target of Rs 725. Support levels lie at (Rs 608- Rs 593- Rs 578) in case of intermediate fall. A stop loss at Rs 566 is to be followed for the trade.

According to the brokerage, the stock entered a downtrend after touching a high of Rs 750.50 in September 2026. It slipped below key moving averages and breached the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), signalling weakness in the prevailing trend. The decline continued as the stock formed successive lower lows, eventually touching 596 in October 2026.

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During the correction, the stock traded within a descending channel and consolidated in a narrow range between 596 and 637.80 in October.

Subsequently, buying interest emerged at lower levels, triggering a recovery. After forming higher bottoms, the stock registered a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart, accompanied by healthy trading volumes. A bullish candle took the stock to Rs 625 in October, above the highs recorded over the preceding few sessions.

Momentum indicators also support the improving outlook, with the Stochastic RSI and Williams %R signalling positive crossovers. The breakout, backed by volume and improving momentum, points to a potential reversal in the short-term trend, although follow-through buying will be important to sustain the recovery, added Ventura.

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Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) of the Tata Group that primarily invests in equity shares, debt instruments and other securities of companies across various industries. Its business focuses on long-term investment holdings and earning income through dividends, interest and capital appreciation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 1:51 PM IST
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