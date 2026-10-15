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Tata Technologies shares slip 5% as Q2 earnings fall below estimates

Tata Technologies shares slip 5% as Q2 earnings fall below estimates

Tata Technologies shares fell 5% to Rs 707.65. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 29,321 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Tata Technologies shares slip 5% as Q2 earnings fall below estimatesTata Technologies reported a 3.59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 171.44 crore for the quarter.

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd slipped 5% on Thursday after the Tata Group firm reported Q2 earnings, which came below estimates. Tata Technologies shares fell 5% to Rs 707.65. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 29,321 crore.

Tata Technologies stock has a beta of 1.02, indicating very high volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Technologies stands at 54.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

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Tata Technologies reported its earnings after market hours on Wednesday. Tata Technologies reported a 3.59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 171.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27) compared with Rs 165.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total operating revenue increased 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,698.8 crore during the second quarter. Services segment revenue grew 33.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,355.7 crore.


Brokerage MOFSL said EBIT margin was 12.9% (down 40bp QoQ) below its estimate of 13.5%. Adjusted PAT dipped 5.1% QoQ, but rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 171.4 crore (below MOFSL's estimates of Rs 200.4 crore).

The brokerage maintained its sell rating with a target price of Rs 630 based on 26x FY28E EPS.

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"At 32 times FY28E P/E, we believe the current valuation already reflects the strong double-digit growth guidance and continued margin expansion. While execution has been better over the last three quarters, TTL trades at a 90% premium to KPIT (17x FY28E P/E) and 31% premium to Tata Elxsi (24x FY28E
P/E). We therefore believe the premium valuation leaves limited room for error," said MOFSL.

Brokerage JM Financial maintained its reduce rating on the Tata stock.

"We are revising FY28–29E EPS, marginally incorporating Q2FY27 results. We maintain target multiple of 32x FY28E EPS, revise TP to Rs 735 (from Rs 730) with valuations at ~35x one-year forward consensus EPS; maintain REDUCE," said JM Financial.

The earnings came below the estimates of JM Financial.

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Tata Tech reported Q2FY27 – services growth was inline while margins were lower. Overall revenue growth stood at 1.9% cc QoQ, below JM Financial estimates of 2.7%, primarily due to soft performance in the Technology Solutions segment. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 11:59 AM IST
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