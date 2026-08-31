TCS, Engineers India, SAIL among top stocks to buy; check price targets, upside potential & more

Amid the rising volatility in the domestic equity markets, select brokerage firms like SMC Global Securities and SMIFS have suggested select stocks like Engineers India Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on the basis of strong technical parameters and sound charts to make short-term gains. Here's what brokerages have to say on these stocks:
Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 215-220 | Stop Loss: Rs 175
SAIL is signaling a powerful structural reversal on its daily chart following a clean breakout from a classic rounding bottom pattern. The multi-week consolidation reflects steady accumulation, where dip-buyers repeatedly defended price action. With the stock recently surging past key horizontal resistance at Rs 188–190 zone, bullish momentum has accelerated, driving price action up toward the Rs 200 level. Technical indicators, including a rising RSI and a bullish MACD cross, further validate the structural strength. A sustained momentum in prices could pave the way toward retesting previous swing highs near, while immediate downside support now sits at the breakout barrier of Rs 188. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in the range of Rs 188-190 for the expected upside of Rs 215-220 levels with stop loss below Rs 175 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities