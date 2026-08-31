PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to meet in Bishkek at the SCO Summit: Trade, regional security, West Asia war on agenda

MODI IN BISKEK

Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday after a two-day visit to Uzbekistan. He was received at the airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and welcomed with a traditional Kyrgyz dance performance. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Modi's arrival to participate in the SCO summit.

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Before leaving India, Modi said he intends to advance India's vision for the region, focusing on security, connectivity and opportunity. He emphasised the need for a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism, which threaten peace and stability.

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Russian President Putin is expected to hold separate talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi is likely to hold bilateral meetings with Zhaparov, Putin and other SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

During his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. He said the trip will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen civilisational ties and advance shared goals of peace, stability and prosperity.

Modi, Xi and Putin last met at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025. The leaders were seen sharing a warm interaction, with Modi and Putin travelling together in Putin's car. This meeting drew attention as India-China ties were beginning to improve after years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

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THE SCO

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024. The organisation now has 10 member states, 15 dialogue partners and two observer countries, Afghanistan and Mongolia.

The SCO originated from the Shanghai Five, formed in 1996 to reduce military tensions and resolve border issues among China, Russia and three former Soviet republics. The organisation describes itself as a platform for cooperation rather than a military alliance. Its founding declaration states it is not directed against other states. Representing about 3.4 billion people, the SCO has become a major forum for security cooperation, economic engagement and regional diplomacy.