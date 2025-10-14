TCS partners with Google Cloud, bets on Gemini for next-gen AI integration; key details

IT services behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud on Tuesday, choosing to integrate the latter's next-generation agentic AI platform, Gemini Enterprise.

The move, aimed at empowering its global workforce and accelerating AI-led innovation for clients, comes at a time when TCS is also making notable adjustments to its overall workforce strategy, including a sharp headcount reduction in the last quarter and a pivot in its US hiring policy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Tuesday, the TCS stock was trading 1.18 per cent lower at Rs 2,971.70.

AI-powered future

The multi-year partnership expansion will see TCS adopt Gemini Enterprise to build sophisticated AI agents, aiming to redefine "Human + AI workflows" across its operations and client solutions. According to the release filed with the stock exchanges, this collaboration will enable TCS developers to create custom AI agents, simplify complex operational processes, and scale AI solutions more rapidly for enterprises.

This initiative is a key part of the broader tcs.ai program, reinforcing the company's commitment to democratizing access to top-tier AI platforms for its employees.

Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO at TCS, commented on the development, stating, "By adopting Gemini Enterprise, we are expanding our investments in our own people as well as accelerating innovation for our clients across industries".

Advertisement

She emphasised that this new chapter in their partnership with Google Cloud will prepare enterprises for an "Agentic AI Future".

Adding to this, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, "Gemini Enterprise provides TCS with a single, integrated platform that unifies enterprise knowledge and empowers every employee to become a force multiplier for the business".

This major push into generative AI coincides with a significant recalibration of TCS's human resources strategy. Earlier, the IT giant reported a substantial decline in its workforce for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company's closing headcount was 593,314, marking a net reduction of 19,755 employees from the previous quarter's 613,069.

Furthermore, TCS is adjusting its hiring approach in the United States. CEO K Krithivasan has indicated that the company will reduce its reliance on H-1B visas for the current financial year, Times of India reported.

Advertisement

Instead, the focus will shift towards greater local recruitment within the US, signaling a strategic move away from dependency on visa-based talent. The synergy between investing heavily in AI-driven efficiency and streamlining its massive workforce suggests a strategic pivot as the company navigates the next wave of technological transformation.