Why MCX shares are up 3% today; what Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan say

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) advanced 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade, taking its rise to the third straight session, as a SEBI proposal to allow FPIs in non-cash-settled, non-agricultural commodity derivatives is seen broadening market participation and lift MCX, Bloomberg reported citing analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies.
Following the development, the MCX stock rose 2.73 per cent to hit high of Rs 2,965 on BSE. The scrip is up 34 per cent in 2026 so far compared with a 8.7 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock stands at Rs 3,304 implying 11.8 per cent potential upside.