Horizon Industrial Parks IPO opens on August 17; check price band, issue size, key details

Of the Rs 2,600 crore to be raised, Rs 2,250 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of debt. Horizon Industrial Parks had total borrowings of Rs 6,884.34 crore as of March 31, 2026, on a restated basis. The company has also raised Rs 1,650 crore through a pre-IPO primary fundraise. Blackstone currently holds 89 per cent in the company, and this stake will be diluted after the IPO.

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Horizon Industrial Parks owns, develops and operates warehouses, fulfilment centres, industrial facilities and in-city logistics centres. According to a JLL report, it is India’s largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator by total network. It has 45 assets across 10 cities covering 58.58 million square feet, and its total network expands to 46 assets covering 61.13 million square feet when its 49 per cent stake in Vision Softech Facilities Pvt Ltd at Narsapura is included.

"We are pleased to launch India’s first industrial and logistics-focused IPO. This is a continuation of our efforts to drive innovation in Indian capital markets and expand opportunities for our investors," said Asheesh Mohta, Head of Real Estate India, Blackstone.

As of May 31, 2026, the company’s operational network stood at 28.55 million square feet, with committed occupancy of 93.56 per cent. Its development pipeline is 30.03 million square feet, including 7.22 million square feet of near-term deliveries and 22.81 million square feet of planned projects.

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This IPO marks a proud milestone for Horizon Industrial Parks. Industrial & logistics infrastructure is a critical backbone of manufacturing and economic growth, and we look forward to continuing to build the modern, high-quality facilities India needs to support its next phase of growth, said said Urvish Rambhia, CEO at Horizon Industrial Parks.

Fulfilment centres account for about 57 per cent of the operational network, while industrial facilities contribute around 40 per cent. The company said it serves more than 118 customers, with contracts typically running for five to 10 years and lock-in periods of one to five years. Rental contracts generally include annual escalations of 4.5-5 per cent.

The company said industrial facilities cater to manufacturing, assembly and light engineering customers, while it is also expanding into in-city logistics centres for last-mile delivery, dark stores, micro-fulfilment, cold storage and research and development needs.

Key risks include customer concentration, with the top 10 customers contributing 42.6 per cent of FY26 pro forma revenue, and execution risk linked to around 30 million square feet still to be constructed, leased and monetised. Despite EBITDA margins of nearly 80 per cent, it continues to report negative profit after tax. JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM are the merchant bankers to the issue.