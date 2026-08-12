OpenAI longtime executive Brad Lightcap announces exit, teases next move

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Brad Lightcap departs from OpenAI

Lightcap joined OpenAI back in 2018 as chief financial officer before being promoted to COO in 2022. Later, during an executive reshuffle at OpenAI earlier this year, Lightcap moved away from the COO position and was assigned to lead special projects.

Before joining OpenAI, Lightcap had already worked with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the startup accelerator and venture capital firm Y Combinator. “I had the privilege of building the first versions of most of our operations and business teams – from Finance to Legal, People, CorpSec, GTM/Gov, Partnerships, and more,” Lightcap said. “Among the most rewarding parts of this journey for me has been watching each of these teams mature under brilliant leaders.”

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Lightcap also hinted that he is planning to start or join a new venture, but he has not revealed what exactly it will be. He revealed that he spent the past few months thinking about the future and identifying challenges that could affect OpenAI's mission. He believes there are several important things the world needs to figure out correctly as the AI industry enters its next phase.

“I’ll have more to share soon, but I believe in OpenAI more than ever and am excited to help you all advance the mission from a different vantage point,” he added.

Despite his departure, he plans to support OpenAI's mission from a different position, but he will not remain part of the company's internal leadership.

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The company is currently seeing several major departures ahead of its IPO plans. Recently, Fidji Simo, head of AGI development, stepped down, citing health reasons. Bill Peebles, who previously led Sora, OpenAI’s video-generation product, has also left. Kevin Weil, who was a vice president overseeing OpenAI's Science division, has departed.