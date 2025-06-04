TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Tech: 3 Tata Group stocks in focus today, here's why

Three Tata Group stocks shall be in focus today including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors and Tata Technologies. While the first two counters, part of benchmark indices, shall trade ex-dividend today, while the last one is set to witness a block deal during today's session.

US-based private equity firm TPG is likely to sell 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Technologies via a block deal, said the term sheet. The total block size is estimated at Rs 634 crore, with the floor price for the deal likely to be set at Rs 744.5 per share, a 3 per cent discount to its previous close. BofA Securities is the sole book-runner of the issue.

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd have crashed nearly 15 per cent in 2025 so far and 25 per cent in the last one year. Domestic Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has a 'sell' rating in the stock with a target price of Rs 510. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a 'hold' rating and a target price of Rs 775.

"Though aerospace, battery engineering and BMW JV segments are panning out well, we expect a slow recovery from challenges in the automotive segment and project based nature of Tata Tech's technology solutions segment," said ICICI Securities.

On the other hand, Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tata Motors shall be trading ex-date for their respective final dividends for the financial year 2024-25 today. The largest software exporter had announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per share, or 3,000 per cent (for face value of Re 1 each) along with its financial years for the March 2025 quarter.

Management expects FY26 to be better than FY25 despite uncertainties and is targeting margins at 26-28 per cent, said ShareKhan in its report post Q4 earnings. "We have cut our EPS estimates for FY26/FY27E factoring the heightened uncertainty in the near term. We maintain ' buy' with a revised target price of Rs 4,050," it added.

Similarly, Tata Motors, the homegrown auto major shall also trade ex-date for dividend. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, or 300 per cent (for face value of Rs 2 each) along with its quarter results for the fourth quarter of year 2024-25. Investors' shares of both the companies as on record date shall be considered eligible for the dividend.

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the better half of late Rakesh Jhujhunwala, owned 4,77,70,260 equity shares, or 1.30 per cent, stake in Tata Motors Ltd as on March 31, 2025. If her stake in the company is unchanged thus far, she is eligible to get Rs 28.66 crore as dividend of Tata Motors.

North America emerges as the second largest geography for Tata Motor consolidated at 21 per cent of sales, which is exposed to tariff tantrum vagaries. However, other geographies are balanced at 12-15 per cent of sales, said InCred Equities.

"Wage negotiation at three of its biggest plants located in the UK and Pune in August-October 2025 needs to be closely watched as employee cost forms 11 per cent of consolidated revenue and the company is transitioning to EV/ AI world," it added. Global macro challenging environment and new product benefits delayed to CY26F, we maintain 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 642."